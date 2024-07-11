10 Best Miami Spa Months 2024 Deals

Presented by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, the two-month promotion (July 1-August 31) features discounted treatments starting at $109, including body, hair, and skincare experiences at the city's most luxurious and exclusive spas. Whether you need a quick nail refresh, a lavish massage after a hard day at work, or want to get your hair ready for a special event, Miami's spas have you covered during the hottest months of the year.
The list below covers the best Miami Spa Month specials for you this year. Press pause, robe up, and enjoy.
Aquanox Spa18001 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach
trumpmiami.comThe full-service spa at the Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles offers four different specials during Miami Spa Month. Begin your visit with a 60-minute "Sunshine Glow" treatment, a facial focused on exfoliation and extractions combined with an antioxidant mask ($159), then move on to a "Salt Waves Massage," a relaxing 75-minute massage session with hot Himalayan salt stones followed by a 15-minute foot scrub and hydration. Looking to combine both in one session? Book the "Seaside Bundle," a special that incorporates a 45-minute massage consisting of a blend of soothing techniques followed by the choice of an invigorating 45-minute, full-body exfoliation or a 45-minute clarifying facial. Sunday through Friday, with beach and pool access included. Amenities include a sauna, steam room, and relaxation lounge. Valet parking costs $10 with the spa validation.
Away Spa at W South Beach2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
na.spatime.comAway Spa is a 9,000-square-foot luxury wellness and beauty sanctuary that provides healing, relaxation, and rejuvenation in the heart of Miami Beach. Spa Months treatment highlights include a 60-minute "Sole Serenity Foot Massage," featuring a luxurious scrub, masque, and massage experience ($109), which can be upgraded to a spa pedicure for an additional $40, as well as an exclusive 75-minute prenatal "New Life, New Moon Massage" that reduces swelling and improves circulation ($199) and an "Ultimate Hydrafacial," which combines extractions and a soothing red or blue LED light therapy to uncover beautiful, glowing skin ($199). Daily. Spa guests enjoy complimentary valet and beach pass.
The Biltmore Spa1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables
biltmorehotel.comHoused on the seventh floor of the historic Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, this elegant spa features exotic luxury treatments like the "The Quencher" facial treatment, which provides an instant boost of hydration with a multi-molecular hyaluronic acid-infused combination of vitamin C and an ancestral oil blend, after which guests can enjoy a complimentary glass of prosecco ($159). Drift away with the "Pink Summer Night in Pitayal," a blend of gentle dry exfoliation, full-body massage with an all-natural organic pitaya oil, and a warm pink Himalayan salt stone back massage to melt the stress away ($159). Make time to enjoy the Himalayan salt stone sauna, eucalyptus steam room, and the beautiful views from the relaxation lounge. Sunday through Friday.
Esencia Wellness at Nobu Eden Roc Miami Beach4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
miamibeach.nobuhotels.comDisconnect at this high-end heaven inside the Nobu Eden Roc Miami Beach hotel, a serene oasis for self-care. The spa boasts more than 22,000 square feet of relaxing space, including a fitness center, sauna, jacuzzi, and a waterfront relaxation room. Choose from a 50-minute "Garden of Eden" Swedish relaxing massage with aromatherapy ($159) or a deeply hydrating "Soothing Waves" facial, which will plump skin and improve circulation ($159). The signature mani-pedi experience is also a must-try, featuring a refreshing hand and foot soak, as well as a targeted massage and a complimentary glass of bubbly ($109). Daily. Miami Spa Month guests can access Eden Roc's pool areas and beach chairs.
Lapis Spa at Fontainebleau Miami Beach4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
fontainebleaumiamibeach.comLocated within the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Lapis Spa offers a tranquil sanctuary for guests to unwind with a serene nature-inspired atmosphere. The spa's amenity circle of the co-ed hydrotherapy pool, healing mineral waters, eucalyptus steam room, rain tunnel showers, and Finnish-style sauna offer enough to while away an entire day away, but don't miss signature treatments like the "Refresh and Renew Facial," a 50-minute cleansing treatment featuring results-driven botanical products with AHA and fruit enzymes that dissolve dead skin cells as hyaluronic acid hydrates skin and potent ceramides aid in locking in moisture and form a protective barrier to the elements ($159) or the "Lapis Signature Manicure and Pedicure," designed to leave hands and feet perfectly polished and rejuvenated ($159). Monday through Friday. Miami Spa Months services include the use of the Fontainebleau's pool and lounge chairs.
Silver Mirror Facial Bar712 SW First Ct., Miami
silvermirror.comIf you've been postponing that much-needed facial, this Brickell spa is a must-try during Spa Months. The team of aestheticians here has devised unique experiences fusing holistic rituals, manual techniques, and high-tech gadgetry, such as a "Lymphatic Facial + Custom Jelly Mask & Tinted Sunscreen" to reduce puffiness and enhance facial circulation with the aid of a peel-off, hydrating jelly mask with optional hyaluronic acid, collagen, or skin-boosting peptides for an extra boost of nourishment ($109). Another option here is the "Hydrafacial" massage, a 50-minute treatment combining extraction of impurities and deep hydration of the skin, augmented by a personalized booster and LED light therapy ($199). Both treatments come with a travel-size tinted sunscreen to provide a layer of sheer coverage and extra moisture. Sunday through Friday.
The Spa at Baia Beach Club1100 West Ave., Miami
baiabeachclubmiami.comEscape Miami Beach's frantic energy and crowds and head to the Mondrian to enjoy its state-of-the-art spa. For the Miami Spa Month promotion, the 4,100-square-foot facility offers a special full-body "Miami Ocean Wave Massage" treatment with the choice of CBD or aromatherapy oils, including Himalayan salt stones on the back, a scalp massage and a relaxing feet massage with a marine soothing serum ($159). For those looking for a skin treat, the "Miami Ocean Body" begins with a brush exfoliation, followed by the application of a revitalizing marine body mask and a relaxing scalp massage. The treatment concludes with the application of an indulgent body lotion ($199). Daily. Guests also receive access to the sauna room and discount valet parking.
The Spa at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel500 Brickell Key Dr., Miami
mandarinoriental.comA three-story, 15,000-square-foot haven inside the Mandarin Oriental in Brickell, the spa boasts a décor of earthy materials such as natural stone to bamboo floors and a team of expert technicians. The Miami Spa Month menu includes an 80-minute "Express MO Manicure & Pedicure" with the hotel's signature products ($109) and an "Oriental Essence Massage" with custom-blend Oriental oils and techniques, a tension-busting treatment focused on back, neck and shoulders with light to medium pressure ($199). Monday through Thursday. Miami Spa Month guests have access to the hotel's Oasis pool. Discounted valet parking costs $14.
The Spa at the Miami Beach Edition2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
editionhotels.comSituated in the luxurious Edition hotel, this spa is a calm haven in which to unwind. The sense of downtime starts as the staff hands you a fully fluffy robe and leads you into a relaxation lounge for a cup of tea. Choose from a selection of beautifying and rejuvenating treatments, such as the "Serene Scalp Wash & Blowout," a 60-minute hair treatment combining a wash and blowout with a luxuriously nourishing hair masque, serene scalp treatment and head massage. ($109). For a nail indulgence, go for the spa's signature mani-pedi, a 75-minute treatment where a therapist will cleanse, exfoliate, shape, groom, polish, or buff your nails for a beautiful summer look ($109). Sunday through Friday. Valet parking costs $20 with a service of 60 minutes or longer.
Tierra Santa Healing House3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
faena.comRevitalize inside and out of this full-service, 22,000-square-foot sanctuary inside the Faena Hotel, where, like the rest of the resort, the décor is colorful and eclectic. Roam around the ample facility, enjoy a wellness circuit, then spend some time in the aroma and music therapy room while alternating between the steam room and the Himalayan salt room to improve your blood circulation, clear your airways and skin, and increase that sense of relaxation. For $109 this summer, the "OM Beauty Ritual" will offer guests the opportunity to enjoy a group yoga class at Tierra Santa Studio, followed by a rejuvenating and deeply hydrating hair mask at the onsite Rossano Ferretti beauty saloni, accompanied by a soothing scalp massage and a blow dry. If winter has played havoc with your skin, opt for the 60-minute "Sacred Summer Scrub," a personalized cleansing ritual on a rose quartz-infused marble slab that begins with a full body dry brush followed by a cacao and mint scrub to improve circulation and remove all the skin's impurities and ends with a high anti-inflammatory and antioxidant DIY cacao cream application to hydrate the skin and open the heart ($199). But it's the "Sacred Warrior" massage that really stands out here: thorough, all-encompassing, and drawing upon ancient healing traditions, this nature-inspired therapy uses Pranic healing to harmonize, balance, and transform the body's energy processes before a deeply relaxing cacao massage with powerful anti-stress qualities that will inspire deep states of consciousness ($199). Sunday through Friday. Guests who book Miami Spa Month offers of Sacred Summer Scrub, Sacred Warrior, or Le Soin VIP 02 + LED Therapy can access Faena Beach for an additional $50 per person per treatment.
