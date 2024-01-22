The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, January 22

Tuesday, January 23

Wednesday, January 24

click to enlarge nightLAB, Frost Science's adult-only event, happens on Thursday, January 25. Frost Science Museum photo

Thursday, January 25

click to enlarge Visu Contemporary opens "David LaChapelle: Happy Together" on Friday, January 26. ©David LaChapelle

Friday, January 26

click to enlarge "Art of the Brick" opens at the Olympia Theater on Saturday, January 27. Art of the Brick photo

Saturday, January 27

click to enlarge Travis Scott returns to the Kaseya Center on Sunday, January 28. Photo by Pieter Hugo

Sunday, January 28

Post-hardcore outfitstops at Revolution Live on Monday as part of its 20 Years of Page Avenue Tour. Released in 2003,was pivotal in shaping the post-hardcore scene, selling a million copies and featuring enduring anthems like "Until the Day I Die." Tours with Linkin Park, My Chemical Romance, Deftones, and the Used solidified the band's reputation as a compelling live act. Story of the Year's music, characterized by intense, confessional compositions, was a cathartic release for many. Opening Monday's show are pop-punk bands We the King and Youth Fountain.On Tuesday, take yourself out to the River Oyster Bar for its, a one-night-only dining experience that combines delectable dishes and delicious wines. Winemaker Jonathan Honefenger will be present to talk about the varietals and blends hailing from the Pacific Northwest. Meanwhile, the River Oyster Bar chefs will serve up bites to pair with every sip, taking you on a gastronomic adventure.Gramps has recently rebooted its monthly comedy show,, presenting a lineup of comedic heavy-hitters. This Wednesday marks the first show of the year, and though the lineup hasn't been announced, what else do you have going on? Plus, your tickets include a complimentary beer or shot to start your night.Leave the kids at home on Thursday and stop by the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science for, its adults-only evening at the museum. Anyone 21 and over can check out all the current exhibitions without the din of feral children. However, the marquee experience of the evening will be the presentation of producer Danny Daze's audio-visual experience(advance registration required). There will also be DJ sets by Jonny from Space and DJ Ray in the Power of Science lounge.Set against the backdrop of the 1991 Pan American Games in Havana and the Russian departure from Cuba,is a compelling play by Pulitzer Prize-winner Nilo Cruz. The story unfolds as novelist Maria Celia and her sister, Sofia, both under house arrest, navigate a complex web of passion and politics. As they await changes in Cuba and their fate, the sisters grapple with shifting global politics and the uncertain paths to freedom. Cruz weaves a passionate narrative of oppression, the human spirit, and the intertwining destinies of two sisters in a world of political upheaval.Fundarte, in collaboration with Havana's Teatro El Público, presents the U.S. premiere of, poet and playwright Norge Espinosa's contemporary take on 1499's. Directed by Carlos Díaz, the tragicomedy explores the fable of an old madam, Celestina, whose tricks bring together two young lovers and ultimately lead to tragedy. However, the tale is less about romance and more about carnal desires.On Friday, Visu Contemporary hosts the opening night ofthe first solo exhibition of acclaimed photographer David LaChapelle in Miami Beach. The exhibition allows the viewer to take in 30 of his greatest photographs shot from 1985 to the present, including a world premiere. The exhibition will expose guests to the various narratives the Connecticut-born artist was able to capture throughout his career. For the event opening, LaChapelle will be present at the event to walk you through the inspiration behind his works.Singer-songwriteris set to kick off the Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We Tour at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Friday and Saturday. Thanks to a sudden boost in popularity with Gen Z on TikTok, Mitski is more popular than ever on the heels of the release of her seventh album last fall. However, her previous efforts, likeand, have wowed critics and audiences for a while now. Mitski's greatest appeal is her introspective lyrics and a dynamic blend of rock, pop, and folk, which she uses to explore themes of identity and love.Think your Lego builds are epic? Nathan Sawaya has spent his entire career elevating the creation of sculptures from Lego bricks into an art form.brings together many of Sawaya's most impressive builds for an elaborate display at the Olympia Theater. See everything from a T. rex skeleton to masterpieces like Michelangelo'sand Vincent van Gogh's, all reproduced with colorful plastic bricks.Riders up! On Saturday, thereturns for its seventh edition, welcoming some of the world's fastest horses vying for the title. Known as one of South Florida's leading luxury sports events, this race welcomes racing enthusiasts, celebrities, and influencers to witness an epic race and party in style while doing so. Beyond what's happening on the track and the wagering that comes with it, superstar DJ Calvin Harris is set to deliver a special performance to cap off the day.Celebrate Australia Day, the day that marks the arrival of British ships to the continent, with Bay 13 Brewery during the second-annual. The festival promises 20 breweries, unlimited beer, wine sampling, and more. There will also be an array of Australian food to pair with the beer samples, and expect live music by Sofilla, Alemore, and Los Wizzards. Also, feel free to toast to Coral Gables Art Cinema, the nonprofit benefitting from the festival's proceeds.There's no drama like opera drama, especially in Ruggero Leoncavallo's, where Canio's marital woes take center stage. His desire for freedom clashes with his wife Nedda's longing for escape from their nomadic actor life and Tonio's unwanted advances. Caught in a love affair with Silvio, the tension escalates during the troupe's performance. Leoncavallo's gripping score, inspired by a real-life incident witnessed by his father, builds to the poignant tenor aria "Vesti la giubba," encapsulating the tragedy of a clown's tears. Florida Grand Opera's production is presented in Italian and English with projected translations in English and Spanish.Celebrated blues guitaristtakes the stage at Gramps on Saturday ahead of the Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise leaving out of Port Everglades on Sunday. His 2021 album,, took home the Grammy for "Best Contemporary Blues Album," while his followup, 2023's, is nominated for the same category at this year's ceremony. See for yourself whycalls Kingfish "one of the most exciting young guitarists in years."Italian DJ duostops at M2 for a three-hour techno takeover as part of the venue's Resistance Miami series. Made up of brothers Matteo and Amedeo Giovanelli, the pair is known for producing electro and melodic techno tracks. The sibling's sound is influenced by science fiction, classical movie soundtracks, and anime, apparent in dance-floor-ready tracks like "Hungover" with Camden Cox, "Feel Your Ghost," "Believe," and "Skywalking."Runners looking for panoramic views of the Magic City or a dose of friendly competition can gather at the starting line for theon Sunday morning. The Boston-qualifying race features a 26.2-mile course through some of the city's most scenic neighborhoods. Registration has long been closed, but you can cheer on the competitors along the route at designated "Cheer Zones." After the race, a post-race festival celebrates everyone's accomplishments.No, you didn't dream it. Rapperbrought his Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour to the Kaseya Center last November. There were two dates; however, the second night was postponed. So, if you are still holding on to your original ticket or regret not going the first time around, here's your last chance to check out Scott live and in the flesh. It wasn't that long ago that Scott was performing at Miami's smaller venues, like the defunct Grand Central — now, he's taking over arenas. See him before the only venue large enough enters the empty vastness of outer space.