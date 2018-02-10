Valentine's Day 2018 Survival Guide

Valentine's Day is only a few days away, so now is the time to make plans to celebrate the most romantic day of the year.

Whether you want to impress your date with a romantic champagne-fueled dinner or you want to have drinks with your squad, here's everything you need to know in Miami.

Valentine's Day 2018: Miami Dining Guide. Once again, it's Valentine's Day — a time for flowers and candlelit dinners. While the rest of the country is freezing, Miamians can take advantage of dining alfresco under a starry sky or popping corks while eating caviar and prime steaks.

Valentine's Day 2018: Where to Get Doughnuts, Ice Cream, and Cookie Cups. Happy Valentine's Day, Miami. For many of us, this romance-filled holiday is just another excuse to work up our appetites. This year, some of the city's most popular dessert suppliers are behind a heap of sugar-topped and custard-filled delights. From charcoal-colored doughnuts to sparkling cookie cups and Cabernet-swirled ice cream, here's where to satisfy your sweet tooth this Valentine's Day.

Miami's Five Best Chocolate Shops. Nothing says "I love you" like a box of chocolates. The Magic City offers a plethora of local chocolatiers that will wow your sweetheart. From chocolate sushi to morsels suited for a museum, these dopamine-boosting gems are a surefire way to make Valentine's Day — or any day — a success.

The Ten Most Romantic Restaurants in Miami. The connection between food and seduction probably traces to some prehistoric man offering a roasted animal leg to his beloved by a roaring fire. Since then, the practice of wooing a person with food has evolved to include champagne, oysters, and music — but some things remain eternal: Fire is still an element, be it candles or a fireplace, and a good meal is still the ultimate way to indicate you love someone — or at least want to get it on with them.

Galentine's Day 2018: Miami Valentine's Day Drink Specials for You and Your Gals. If you've recently had your heart broken or prefer the freedom of singledom, Valentine's Day can still be full of love and celebration. A night out with your best gals, drink specials, and some well-deserved eye candy are all you need to fight those V-Day blues. From free wine to half off drinks (when you present a photo of your ex), these Galentine picks will keep you drama-free and boozed up this February 14.

