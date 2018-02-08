Valentine's Day 2018: Where to Get Doughnuts, Ice Cream, and Cookie Cups

Happy Valentine's Day, Miami. For many of us, this romance-filled holiday is just another excuse to work up our appetites. This year, some of the city's most popular dessert suppliers are behind a heap of sugar-topped and custard-filled delights. From charcoal-colored doughnuts to sparkling cookie cups and Cabernet-swirled ice cream, here's where to satisfy your sweet tooth this Valentine's Day.



The Salty Donut. Preorder a box of Valentine's Day doughnuts for pickup on Monday, February 12, at the Salty Donut in Wynwood. There are three different themed boxes, each priced at $18. For couples, opt for a Gold Hearted box, which includes two gold-dusted traditional glazed doughnuts and two red-glazed heart-shaped doughnuts filled with French buttercream and cherry. For friends and coworkers, go for a Hangry box stuffed with two charcoal-colored heart-shaped brioche doughnuts, and two silver-dusted traditional glazed doughnuts. There's also an It's Complicated box which includes one of each: silver-dusted glazed, gold-dusted glaze, a charcoal heart, and a red-glazed heart. On Valentine's Day, the shop will be stocked with charcoal- and red-heart doughnuts ($5.50 to $6.50). There's also new merchandise, including doughnut heart key chains, "Bae"- con shirts, and 24-karat gold-foiled mugs. 50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-925-8126; saltydonut.com.

EXPAND Sparkle sprinkle doughies. Courtesy of MdoughW

MdoughW. Miami-based dessert business MdoughW, known for freshly baked cookie cups and a wildly popular Instagram feed, will offer regular- and mini-sized cookie doughies in a variety of flavors ($4.99 and up). Choose between Valentine's Day-themed sparkle sprinkles; heart-shaped red velvet cookies and cream; glitter and gold caramel; layers of red, white, and pink filled with white chocolate; and heart-shaped chocolate chip. Doughies are available for purchase online and via UberEats Tuesdays through Thursdays. On Valentine's Day, customers will also have the option of sending someone one (or multiple) individually wrapped doughies via UberEats. mdoughw.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Serendipity

Serendipity Ice Cream. The artisanal ice cream shop with locations in Wynwood and Surfside will whip up a few limited-edition flavors for Valentine's Day. Flavors include vanilla bean with swirls of cabernet sauce; and white chocolate passionfruit. Both flavors can be made into heart-shaped ice cream sandwiches as well ($3.85 and up). Various locations; serendipitycreamery.com.

EXPAND Valentine's Day-themed mini doughnuts. Courtesy of Honeybee Doughnuts