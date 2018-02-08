Valentine's Day 2018: Where to Get Doughnuts, Ice Cream, and Cookie Cups

Happy Valentine's Day, Miami. For many of us, this romance-filled holiday is just another excuse to work up our appetites. This year, some of the city's most popular dessert suppliers are behind a heap of sugar-topped and custard-filled delights. From charcoal-colored doughnuts to sparkling cookie cups and Cabernet-swirled ice cream, here's where to satisfy your sweet tooth this Valentine's Day.
The Salty Donut. Preorder a box of Valentine's Day doughnuts for pickup on Monday, February 12, at the Salty Donut in Wynwood. There are three different themed boxes, each priced at $18. For couples, opt for a Gold Hearted box, which includes two gold-dusted traditional glazed doughnuts and two red-glazed heart-shaped doughnuts filled with French buttercream and cherry. For friends and coworkers, go for a Hangry box stuffed with two charcoal-colored heart-shaped brioche doughnuts, and two silver-dusted traditional glazed doughnuts. There's also an It's Complicated box which includes one of each: silver-dusted glazed, gold-dusted glaze, a charcoal heart, and a red-glazed heart. On Valentine's Day, the shop will be stocked with charcoal- and red-heart doughnuts ($5.50 to $6.50). There's also new merchandise, including doughnut heart key chains, "Bae"-
MdoughW. Miami-based dessert business MdoughW, known for freshly baked cookie cups and a wildly popular Instagram feed, will offer regular- and mini-sized cookie
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Serendipity Ice Cream. The artisanal ice cream shop with locations in Wynwood and Surfside will whip up a few limited-edition flavors for Valentine's Day. Flavors include vanilla bean with swirls of cabernet sauce; and white chocolate passionfruit. Both flavors can be made into heart-shaped ice cream sandwiches as well ($3.85 and up). Various locations; serendipitycreamery.com.
Honeybee Doughnuts. Visit the shop in South Miami for
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!