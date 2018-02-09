Valentine's Day 2018: Miami Dining Guide

Once again, it's Valentine's Day — a time for flowers and candlelit dining.

While the rest of the nation is freezing, Miamians can take advantage of dining alfresco under a starry sky or popping corks while eating caviar and prime steaks.

Whatever your budget allows, there's a romantic dinner waiting for you and your beloved. Here are Miami's best. As always, taxes and tip are not included (unless stated), and reservations are strongly suggested.

Cantina La Veinte. The restaurant is offering a three-course menu ($45) that includes a welcome glass of prosecco, Kumamoto oysters, Wagyu beef with cauliflower purée and chanterelle mushrooms, and a chocolate raspberry mousse. Throughout the evening, mariachis will serenade tables. An à la carte menu is also available. Reservations are required. 465 Brickell Ave., Miami; 786-623-6135; cantinala20.com.

Charcoal. Order dinner at the Wynwood Yard's sit-down restaurant and add a $35 wine-pairing-and-dessert option to your meal. Purchase a bottle of champagne and receive an ounce of American caviar. 82 NW 29th St., Miami; 786-646-2998; charcoalmiami.com.

Matador Room. Dinner specials include sea trout sashimi salad with bergamot dressing, Wagyu beer tenderloin, and strawberry-shaped Valrhona chocolates with strawberry glaze and macerated strawberries. Splurge with a bottle of Dom Pérignon Brut 2006 ($275), or toast with a glass ($50). 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4600; matadorroom.com.

Paon Eatery. For $49, guests can enjoy an appetizer, entrée, and dessert. As an appetizer, choose from tuna crudo, mushroom-and-goat-cheese ravioli with eggplant puree and truffle oil, and burrata with mixed herbs, mango, and sourdough toast. As an entrée, order red snapper served with couscous salad, rib eye served with sweet potato, or papardelle. Finish with a choice of dulce de leche flan, flourless chocolate cake served with almonds and ice cream, or grilled pineapple with caramelized nuts and ice cream. For an additional $23, diners can add wine pairings. 1076 Kane Concourse, Bay Harbor Islands; 786-348-0672; paoneatery.com.

Phuc Yea. Special Valentine's Day menu items include PY noodles served with a sous-vide egg and caviar ($17), crab and pomelo salad ($18), and a porterhouse for two ($75). An à la carte menu is also available. 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com.

Quinto La Huella. Dinner specials include Florida red snapper crudo ($23), wood-oven-baked Maine lobster ($47), and a dark-chocolate flourless cake with gooseberry ice cream ($11). Try the special Cupid's Blossom cocktail ($15), made with Russian Standard vodka, St-Germain elderflower liqueur, lemon juice, and muddled strawberries and topped with prosecco. 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami; 786-805-4646; quintolahuella.com.

Scarpetta. Celebrate with a five-course prix fixe. For $150 per couple, guests begin the evening with an amuse bouche of beetroot tartare with goat cheese and walnuts. An appetizer of creamy polenta with truffled wild mushrooms follows, along with spaghetti with tomato and basil. The main course is beef tenderloin with king crab prepared Oscar style and asparagus. For dessert, enjoy chocolate zeppoles with brandied cherries and cherry amaretto gelato. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4660; scarpettarestaurants.com.

Soul Tavern. Start with kelp caviar before enjoying a four-course meal ($75). For the first course, enjoy caprese gazpacho with heirloom cherry tomatoes, shaved jalapeño, fresh burrata, and truffle salt. The second course is ponzu-poached white asparagus served with smoked sesame mole. For the third course, choose between beetroot gnocchi or white-truffle risotto. End with a chocolate raspberry kiss. Vegan and gluten-free options are available. 1801 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-925-0799; soultavern.com.

The Strand Bar & Grill in the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort. Executive chef Stephen Ullrich will offer a seasonal, ingredient-driven selection of New American fare for a four-course Valentine’s Day menu priced at $150 per couple or $85 per person. 6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-514-7000; carillonhotel.com.

StripSteak by Michael Mina. A four-course prix fixe priced at $150 per couple, excluding tax and tip, begins with a roast beet salad with hazelnut, chèvre, dill, and pumpernickel, followed by Rhode Island sea scallops with celery root, green apple, and Serrano ham. The main course is chateaubriand with roast garlic, whipped potatoes, and asparagus. For dessert, enjoy a molten red velvet cake paired with tonka bean ice cream along with chocolate truffles. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 877-326-7412; michaelmina.net.

The Wynwood Yard. Join chef Julie Frans from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. February 14 for a special Cooking With Aphrodisiacs class, including za’atar-crusted salmon and Israeli couscous with figs, walnuts, and pomegranate. Spread the love even further knowing that proceeds from your ticket purchase will help fund Wellness in the School’s programs committed to ending childhood obesity through nutrition and fitness education. Partially funded by Target Foundation, a handful of tickets each class go to community members such as teachers and first responders. Tickets cost $50. 56 NW 29th St., Miami,; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com.

