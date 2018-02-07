 


Galentine's Day 2018: Miami Valentine's Day Drink Specials for You and Your Gals
Photo by Kristin Björnson

Galentine's Day 2018: Miami Valentine's Day Drink Specials for You and Your Gals

Elena Vivas | February 7, 2018 | 9:26am
If you've recently had your heart broken or prefer the freedom of singledom, Valentine's Day can still be full of love and celebration. A night out with your best gals, drink specials, and some well-deserved eye candy are all you need to fight those V-Day blues. From free wine to half off drinks (when you present a photo of your ex), these Galentine picks will keep you drama-free and boozed up this February 14.

The Anderson. The '80s-themed lounge will kick off its Tainted Love, Broken Hearts party with a special cocktail, Shot through the Hart, made with charcoal-infused Absolut vodka, lavender Martini & Rossi, chocolate bitters, and strawberry Campari foam ($7). The Ode to Corey Hart will have you and your gals rocking sunglasses all night. 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 305-757-3368; theandersonmiami.com.

Bar da Vila. Ladies receive complimentary vino from 6 to 8 p.m. at the downtown Brazilian eatery. Treat yourself to an order of raclette — velvety cheese served over carne asada and fried yuca ($14) — because nothing heals wounds quite like melted cheese and free wine. 152 SE First Ave., Miami; 786-942-2381; bardavilamiami.com.

Better Days. The Brickell haunt, best known for its kitschy decor and well-crafted libations, will host two Valentine's events. February 13, join the Side Piece party with happy-hour prices all night on Bulleit, Ketel One, and Johnnie Walker cocktails. Show a photo of your ex February 14 for the Anti-Valentine's Day extravaganza and receive happy-hour pricing all night. Patrons can also expect festive specialty drinks such as La Otra ($6.95) and Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend ($8). 75 SE Sixth St., Miami; 786-220-7690; betterdaysmiami.com.

Concrete Beach Brewery

Concrete Beach Brewery. Celebrate two nights in a row at Concrete Beach's Sippin Singles and Beer Lovers Affair. Both evenings will include mystery beer flights paired with chocolates and specialty eats from Edukos. Registering to attend is free and automatically enters you to win a $100 gift card for brunch at Toro Toro or the Bluewater Café at the InterContinental. RSVP for both nights via eventbrite.com. 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727; concretebeachbrewery.com.

The Mighty. This magic-filled Valentine's Day party will offer free tarot card readings. Roll the dice and pay what's on the bones as the price of your drink. The cosmic fete runs from 6 to 10 p.m. 2224 Coral Way, Miami; 305-570-4311; themightymiami.com.

Wood Tavern. February 14 falls on a Wednesday, which coincides with Wood Tavern's kick-ass ladies' night. The Wynwood watering hole offers complimentary house drinks for ladies from 8 to 11 p.m. and $6 Jameson shots all night. Expect great bar bites such as half-off wings to power you through your Galentine's drink-athon. 2531 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-748-2828; woodtavern.com.

