Galentine's Day 2018: Miami Valentine's Day Drink Specials for You and Your Gals

If you've recently had your heart broken or prefer the freedom of singledom, Valentine's Day can still be full of love and celebration. A night out with your best gals, drink specials, and some well-deserved eye candy are all you need to fight those V-Day blues. From free wine to half off drinks (when you present a photo of your ex), these Galentine picks will keep you drama-free and boozed up this February 14.

The Anderson. The '80s-themed lounge will kick off its Tainted Love, Broken Hearts party with a special cocktail, Shot through the Hart, made with charcoal-infused Absolut vodka, lavender Martini & Rossi, chocolate bitters, and strawberry Campari foam ($7). The Ode to Corey Hart will have you and your gals rocking sunglasses all night. 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 305-757-3368; theandersonmiami.com.

Bar da Vila. Ladies receive complimentary vino from 6 to 8 p.m. at the downtown Brazilian eatery. Treat yourself to an order of raclette — velvety cheese served over carne asada and fried yuca ($14) — because nothing heals wounds quite like melted cheese and free wine. 152 SE First Ave., Miami; 786-942-2381; bardavilamiami.com.