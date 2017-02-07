The Ten Most Romantic Restaurants in Miami

EXPAND Juvia indoor dining-room views. Photo by Michael Stavaridis

Dating in Miami can be downright disastrous. But finding the perfect dinner spot to take that special someone once you’ve finally found him or her is not a problem. Miami’s proximity to the coast allows many eateries to take advantage of water views, while others boast sunset skylines, old-world charm, whimsical touches, and cozy candlelit tables. Unique settings aside, they all share the same winning factors: stellar food, seductive drink menus, authentic ambiance, and exceptional service.

These romantic restaurants have it under control year-round. So skip the long-stemmed roses, stuffed animals, and chocolates, and save your money for what really matters: a great dining experience. Whether you want to wow your Tinder date or celebrate your longtime honey, let the sparks fly at these eateries. Just be sure to book a reservation before getting dolled-up.

Bazaar Mar at the SLS Brickell Courtesy Bazaar Mar

1. Bazaar Mar

With decor that’s perfect for any celebration, Bazaar Mar is sure to alleviate any first-date jitters or provide a fun, intimate setting for a birthday dinner, promotion party, or double-digit anniversary. Get lost in the whimsical blue-and-white tiles that depict seaside scenes inspired by the islands of the Mediterranean. As the name and decor indicate, seafood is the star of chef José Andrés’ second Bazaar concept in Miami, located at the SLS Brickell. Dishes arrive artfully plated: The California funnel cake ($13) – layered with crisp seaweed, chopped cucumber, avocado, and Maryland blue crab mixed with Japanese mayo and salmon roe – sits atop a silver stand shaped like an octopus. The classic cobia ceviche ($26) comes fashioned as a delicate rose of leche de tigre, nasturtium leaf, sweet potato, and corn nuts. Regardless of what you fancy, this wondrous seafood mecca will surely please.

2. Café Roval

The coral-rock walls, antique chandeliers, and European vibes seal the deal in terms of romantic atmosphere inside the newly opened Café Roval by prolific restaurateur Mark Soyka. But the lush patio – overflowing with greenery, palm trees, stone pathways, tiered lagoons, and a cascading waterfall with a bronze Buddha at the center – is no less charming. Long story short: There’s no bad seat in the house, and as with all of Soyka's restaurants, he doesn’t disappoint when it comes to the menu, featuring everything from chilled plates and hot entrées to cheese boards and caviar. Highlights include yellowfin tuna crudo ($14), decadent oxtail buns ($14), and Malbec-braised short ribs ($34).

Courtesy of La Mar

3. La Mar by Gaston Acurio

Dinner at a hotel restaurant can be a precursor to one lucky evening (hello, hotel room), but La Mar by Gaston Acurio at the ultraluxe Mandarin Oriental on Brickell Key elevates the standard hotel dining scene via bold and flavorful Japanese-Peruvian fusion cuisine, dramatic waterfront views of Biscayne Bay, and refined service set to make your date swoon. Share the classic cebiche ($22), made with a citrus-based marinade of ají limo pepper, fluke, cilantro, red onions, classic leche de tigre, and choclo. This dish alone will make you pucker in the best way – perfect practice for later.

Courtesy of Mandolin Aegean Bistro

4. Mandolin Aegean Bistro

Take a stroll along NE Second Avenue in the Design District and stop at the blue-framed door of Mandolin Aegean Bistro. Enter the former 1940s home and feel like you're in a village in Greece, complete with blue and white accents. Head to the lush back patio for a complete Grecian experience and enjoy a seat at a lantern-lit table beneath the trees. Share the Greek sampler ($15), which comes with warm homemade bread and a trio of dips – tzatziki, tarama, and eggplant – and then feast on Mediterranean delicacies such as whole grilled sea bass ($34) and chicken kebabs ($24) – hearty chunks of grilled chicken served with orzo pilaf and maroulosalata.

EXPAND Courtesy of Tamarina

5. Tamarina

Boasting seductive dark wooden tones, contrasting sheer white drapes, elaborate light fixtures, and sophisticated takes on ingredient-driven coastal Italian fare, this upscale Brickell restaurant knows how to sate any lovebirds’ desires. Cozy up at the bar as you toast to love with a glass of the Gentle Man ($18), made with Hennessy, Zacapa rum, and Galliano Ritsretto; and the Amalfi lemonade ($14), containing limoncello, vodka, basil, and prosecco. Then make your way to a table for a journey to the Mediterranean. A selection of East and Eest Coast oysters ($3 to $4 each) makes a great starter, followed by spinach-and-ricotta-stuffed ravioli ($25) and salt-crusted branzino ($45). Cap off the evening with a decadent sphere of tiramisu ($11).

