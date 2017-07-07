menu

Taula Joins Miami's Fast-Casual Mediterranean Fray

Federal Donuts Serves Fresh Doughnuts and Warm Hospitality in Wynwood


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Taula Joins Miami's Fast-Casual Mediterranean Fray

Friday, July 7, 2017 at 11 a.m.
By Zachary Fagenson
Taula's chicken döner with cauliflower rice and all the fixings.
Taula's chicken döner with cauliflower rice and all the fixings.
Photo by Zachary Fagenson
A A

Longtime friends Jose Ignacio Garcia, 25, and Jose Pablo De Leon, 24, met while attending school in their hometown of Guatemala City. When they relocated to the United States, Garcia made his way to Boston to finish school, while De Leon wrapped up at Florida International University. As graduation approached, both kept in close contact with plans to start their own business rather than ever collect a paycheck.

Such is how Taula Fresh Mediterranean Food came to open on the ground floor of the Filling Station Lofts in May. The concept is a Chipotle-style setup that hinges on the olive oil, lemon, yogurt, harissa, and sumac-heavy cuisine that has pervaded the city in both dressed-up and more casual fashions over the past few years. Byblos, Laffa, and Cleo represent the higher end of the market, while downtown's Clove, Sam Gorenstein's Zuuk, and Michael Solomonov's forthcoming hummus spot Dizengoff are gentler on the wallet.

Related Stories

Taula follows the system that allows you to build a meal from the ground up. Start with either a bowl ($8.25) or fluffy, flaky house-made laffa bread ($8.25) that comes off the griddle freckled with char. Add to it some cauliflower rice (the starchy real deal), couscous, or veggie rice. De Leon also adds in crisp potato wedges. Follow it with your choice of three protein options that all rotate on spits behind the counter. The kitchen debones whole chickens and marinates them in a combination of smoked paprika, yogurt, and lime juice that keeps the shreds of flesh moist. The beef shawarma first takes a dip in a bath of red wine vinegar, coriander, oregano, paprika, and tomato juice before making the hot dance.

The condiments here are as classic and straightforward as can be. A parsley-heavy tabbouleh, pickled red cabbage, and sliced radishes make for a fine choice. When it comes to sauce, heed the warning of the harissa's spice, but don't let it scare you. Just temper it with some velvety hummus and turmeric garlic sauce and you'll be fine.

One of the most alluring parts of Taula is its almost ascetic simplicity. You're not overloaded with choices, and thus the bowls are a bit budget-friendlier — a couple of quarters below Zuuk's prices and well below Clove's $11 bowls.

Of course, it seems doughnut fiends will always outnumber those looking for some juicy grilled chicken and grassy tabbouleh. But, hey, one step at a time, right?

Taula Fresh Mediterranean Food
1657 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-536-4846; taulafresh.com. Monday through Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Zachary Fagenson
Zachary Fagenson entered the professional food world at 5:30 a.m. some time in the mid-1990s. He was 12. The place was called Bagel Boys. It was your archetypal suburban New York spot where he would help boil the day’s bagels (something like 2,000) before several hours of slicing and shmearing. Jobs in restaurants waiting tables, running food, and working kitchen prep filled the following dozen years. Zach attended the George Washington University before graduating from the University of South Florida in 2008. He became the New Times Broward-Palm Beach restaurant critic in 2012 before taking up the post for Miami in 2014. He has a penchant for Asian cuisine and its marriage of savory, sweet, sour, and spicy flavors. That blessed union can be found in Central American cuisine. When he’s not stiffening his arteries for South Florida’s greater good — and rest assured, food can be a powerful force in a city’s development — he works as a correspondent for Reuters, Politico, and Agence France-Presse.
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Cleo South Beach
More Info
More Info

1776 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-534-2536

sbe.com/cleosouthbeach

miles
Byblos
More Info
More Info

1545 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-508-5041

byblosmiami.com

miles
Taula Fresh Mediterranean Food
More Info
More Info

657 N. Miami Ave.
Miami, FL 33136

786-536-4846

taulafresh.com

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >