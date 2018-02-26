Greek Taverna Skorpios Opens in Midtown

Skorpios, a new restaurant named for the Greek island once owned by the late Aristotle Onassis, has opened in the former Bocce Bar space in midtown Miami.

The restaurant's name is meant to imply a celebratory spirit, according to owner Eric Milon. In his day, Onassis threw lavish parties on the island, including a wedding reception for his bride Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

"We saw Miami's midtown neighborhood as a catalyst between the Design District and the Wynwood Arts District and think it's the perfect area to bring a dash of Mediterranean heat," Milon says.