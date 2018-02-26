 


Mediterranean feast at Skorpios.
Mediterranean feast at Skorpios.
Courtesy of Cynthia Lagos

Greek Taverna Skorpios Opens in Midtown

Alona Abbady Martinez | February 26, 2018 | 9:18am
AA

Skorpios, a new restaurant named for the Greek island once owned by the late Aristotle Onassis, has opened in the former Bocce Bar space in midtown Miami.

The restaurant's name is meant to imply a celebratory spirit, according to owner Eric Milon. In his day, Onassis threw lavish parties on the island, including a wedding reception for his bride Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

"We saw Miami's midtown neighborhood as a catalyst between the Design District and the Wynwood Arts District and think it's the perfect area to bring a dash of Mediterranean heat," Milon says.

Erhan Ozkaya, who was executive chef at the nearby Mandolin Agean Bistro for three and a half years, is heading the kitchen.

The chef serves familiar mezze plates such as baba ghanouj ($9) and tzatziki ($9), as well as grilled octopus ($22) and fish croquettes ($12). Seafood has a strong presence and is prepared with little fuss, grilled whole with olive oil, lemon, and oregano. Daily catches include sea bass, sea bream, and langoustines. Diners can also choose oven-baked casseroles, grilled shish kebabs, and flatbreads, plus homemade baklava ($10) and an oven-baked cheese pastry with rosewater and pistachio ($10).

The restaurant offers indoor and outdoor seating.  A 13-foot hammerhead shark mounted on a wall brings the sea theme inside, while outdoors, a century-old olive tree is the centerpiece around which patrons can enjoy cocktails such as the Jackie O ($13), made with sparkling rosé, Ketel One Orange, crème de cassis, cranberry juice, and apricot nectar, and the Turkish Delight ($13), containing Yeni Raki, crème de cassis, and Bombay gin topped with prosecco.

Skorpios. 3252 NE First Ave., Miami; 786-329-5905; skorpiosmiami.com. Lunch and dinner 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily; brunch Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 
Alona Abbady Martinez lives in Plantation. She writes about food and family on her blog, Culinary Compulsion, and is working on her book, My Culinary Compulsion, a global food memoir with recipes."

