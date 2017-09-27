 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Huevos rancherosEXPAND
Huevos rancheros
Deep Sleep Studio

Mexican Restaurant Lolo's Surf Cantina Launches Daily Breakfast

Clarissa Buch | September 27, 2017 | 9:16am
AA

Lolo’s Surf Cantina, a Baja-inspired Mexican in Miami Beach's South of Fifth neighborhood, is now open for breakfast.

The early morning menu is inspired by chef/partner Richard Ampudia's grandmother, Dolores, whom the restaurant is named after. The meal is a mixture of classic Mexican breakfast dishes with lighter and more conventional items.

Related Stories

Avocado toastEXPAND
Avocado toast
Deep Sleep Studio

Since its launch, some of the restaurant's most popular plates are the huevos rancheros where soft tortillas are layered with sunny-side eggs, salsa, and crema cheese, and served with tater-tots and greens ($14); butterscotch pancakes garnished with caramelized banana and maple pecans ($14); and the Melbourne avocado toast smeared with chunky guacamole and topped with a poached egg ($14).

The Mazunte styleEXPAND
The Mazunte style
Deep Sleep Studio

Other traditional Mexican items include the Mazunte style where spicy chicken tostadas are coated with black beans, avocado, and sunny-side eggs ($13); and a breakfast burrito stuffed with potatoes, bacon, rice, and scrambled eggs ($15).

Watermelon salad with queso frescoEXPAND
Watermelon salad with queso fresco
Deep Sleep Studio

Lighter options include a granola parfait mixed with berries, mango, coconut, pumpkin seeds, and agave ($10); a watermelon salad topped with mint, lime, and queso fresco ($8); and the Malibu style, in which two poached eggs are placed on a bed of greens, crispy quinoa, and vegetables ($13).

Customers can also opt for a build-your-own omelet ($17) or a continental breakfast, one of the menu's best-valued plates, served with two eggs, potato, greens, fruit, yogurt, a croissant with jam, and coffee or tea ($12).

While you eat, sip on cocktails, such as mimosas, bloody marys, or belindas, which are made with peach juice and prosecco. There are non-alcoholic drinks too, like hibiscus aqua fresca, mixed with fruit water, hibiscus, and cranberry; or horchata, a sweet rice milk with cinnamon.

Ampudia, often referred to as the “godfather of Mexican street food,” and Plan Do See, a global hospitality brand based in Japan, are behind the beachside space, which opened this past January inside the recently refurbished Stanton South Beach Hotel. Lourdes Herman — a Mexican native who has worked at the Setai, 1 Hotel South Beach, and R House — helms the kitchen as Ampudia's chef de cuisine.

Lolo's Surf Cantina. Breakfast is served from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m daily. 161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-735-6973; loloscantina.com. The restaurant is also open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, with bar hours extending to 1 a.m.

 
Clarissa Buch has been named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table. She writes about food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her in restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

Popular Stories

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >