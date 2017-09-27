Mexican Restaurant Lolo's Surf Cantina Launches Daily Breakfast

Lolo’s Surf Cantina, a Baja-inspired Mexican in Miami Beach's South of Fifth neighborhood, is now open for breakfast.

The early morning menu is inspired by chef/partner Richard Ampudia's grandmother, Dolores, whom the restaurant is named after. The meal is a mixture of classic Mexican breakfast dishes with lighter and more conventional items.

Since its launch, some of the restaurant's most popular plates are the huevos rancheros where soft tortillas are layered with sunny-side eggs, salsa, and crema cheese, and served with tater-tots and greens ($14); butterscotch pancakes garnished with caramelized banana and maple pecans ($14); and the Melbourne avocado toast smeared with chunky guacamole and topped with a poached egg ($14).

EXPAND The Mazunte style Deep Sleep Studio

Other traditional Mexican items include the Mazunte style where spicy chicken tostadas are coated with black beans, avocado, and sunny-side eggs ($13); and a breakfast burrito stuffed with potatoes, bacon, rice, and scrambled eggs ($15).

EXPAND Watermelon salad with queso fresco Deep Sleep Studio

Lighter options include a granola parfait mixed with berries, mango, coconut, pumpkin seeds, and agave ($10); a watermelon salad topped with mint, lime, and queso fresco ($8); and the Malibu style, in which two poached eggs are placed on a bed of greens, crispy quinoa, and vegetables ($13).

Customers can also opt for a build-your-own omelet ($17) or a continental breakfast, one of the menu's best-valued plates, served with two eggs, potato, greens, fruit, yogurt, a croissant with jam, and coffee or tea ($12).

While you eat, sip on cocktails, such as mimosas, bloody marys, or belindas, which are made with peach juice and prosecco. There are non-alcoholic drinks too, like hibiscus aqua fresca, mixed with fruit water, hibiscus, and cranberry; or horchata, a sweet rice milk with cinnamon.

Ampudia, often referred to as the “godfather of Mexican street food,” and Plan Do See, a global hospitality brand based in Japan, are behind the beachside space, which opened this past January inside the recently refurbished Stanton South Beach Hotel. Lourdes Herman — a Mexican native who has worked at the Setai, 1 Hotel South Beach, and R House — helms the kitchen as Ampudia's chef de cuisine.

Lolo's Surf Cantina. Breakfast is served from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m daily. 161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-735-6973; loloscantina.com. The restaurant is also open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, with bar hours extending to 1 a.m.

