Mexican Restaurant Lolo's Surf Cantina Opens in South Beach

Monday, January 9, 2017 at 8:30 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Photo via Lolo's
Photo via Lolo's
A A

Lolo’s Surf Cantina is now open for lunch and dinner service, bringing Baja-inspired Mexican eats to Miami Beach's South of Fifth neighborhood. Created by chef/partner Richard Ampudia and Plan Do See, a global hospitality brand based in Japan, the beachside space is located inside the recently refurbished Stanton South Beach Hotel (161 Ocean Dr.).

Conceptualized by Ampudia, often referred to as the “godfather of Mexican street food,” Lolo's caters to locals as well as out-of-towners, bringing affordable and inventive dishes designed for both a sit-down meal or grab-and-go. Lourdes Herman — a Mexican native who has worked at the Setai, 1 Hotel South Beach, and R House — joins Lolo's as Ampudia's chef de cuisine.

When dining at Lolo's, begin with its raw bar offerings ($15 to $16), which include Sinaloa-style ceviche topped with cucumber, fennel, and sesame, as well as tostada de pulpo, Spanish octopus served with guacamole and chile de arbol. Next, add a few small shareable plates to your order ($5 to $13), such as Mexican-style grilled corn on the cob topped with queso cotija, chili powder, and lime, or quesadillas with corn masa, wild mushroom, espazote, salsa verde, and crema.

All tacos ($10 to $14) at Lolo's are served with warm, house-made tortillas and paired by fresh salsas and sauces made in house too. Three come per order, allowing diners to mix and match rib eye, mahi-mahi, carnitas, and mushroom.

Photo via Lolo's

For something heartier, try the Doña Lolo’s burger ($16), a sirloin brisket blend with cheese, tomato, caramelized onions, and jalapeños, or the torta ahogada ($15), a Mexican dip sandwich served on a crisp baguette with carnitas and pickled onions. There are meats prepared a la plancha too, including steak, chicken, and shrimp platters served with grilled onions, avocado, tortillas, and house salad. The menu also includes gluten-free and vegetarian dishes such as grains and greens ($14) mixed with lentils, red quinoa, purslane, carrots, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and salsa macha, and the Martinez kale salad ($14), topped with walnuts, aged Gouda, apples, and maple-mustard vinaigrette.

Indulge in a selection of traditional Mexican sweets for dessert ($7), including homemade flan, warm cajeta pudding with bananas, and pastel de elite  Mexican corn cake — with crème fraîche ice cream.

Wash it down with a drink by Mexico City mixologist José Luis Leon, who offers everything from beer cocktails to margaritas, along with an extensive list of tequilas and mezcals plus nonalcoholic alternatives.

Follow Clarissa Buch on Instagram and Twitter.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

