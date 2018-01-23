Mendez Fuel Opens Standalone Juice Bar and Convenience Store in Westchester

The brothers behind Mendez Fuel, a locally owned gas-station chain known for selling craft beer and filling growlers, have opened their first standalone food-and-drink bar in Westchester. It's the fifth and largest location for Mendez Fuel but the first without a gas station.
Owned by Michael Mendez and managed by his brother Andrew, Mendez Fuel has reimagined the traditional gas station. At the original location (3201 Coral Way, Miami), find an impressive selection of local and popular craft beer, a growler and crowler station, and its own line of organic cold-pressed juices, Fuel Juice. The station offers made-to-order breakfast and lunch too.
“Our goal has always been to make clean eating and drinking accessible to Miami locals,” Michael Mendez says.
In Westchester, think of Mendez Fuel as an upscale convenience store. The location carries a large craft beer selection with 20 taps. Popular local brands include Bousa, the Tank, Concrete Beach, Cigar City, and Funky Buddha. The store also offers a coffee program, packaged food items, soda, wine, and other drinks.
Once the kitchen is built out, the Westchester location will offer açaí bowls, empanadas, and rainbow avocado toast, as well as bar seating. Construction is expected to be completed by this spring.
The menu in Westchester will be similar to the one at the original station, offering sandwiches, salads, breakfast items, and avocado toast. Standouts include avocado toast topped with a tricolor vegan cream cheese spread; a Cuban sandwich called the "My Mother"; the 305 Bowl, made with pineapple, banana, and coconut mylk; and bacon, egg, and cheese on a brioche bun. Nearly two dozen house-made fruit and vegetable smoothies and juices will sport names like "Coolant," "Diesel," and "Turbo." Prices range from $3 to $10.
The other Mendez Fuel locations can be found at 7490 Coral Way, 11870 Bird Rd., and 701 NW 72nd Ave.
Mendez Fuel Westchester. 855 SW 97th Ave., Miami; fueljuicemiami.com. Daily 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
