Mendez Fuel Opens Standalone Juice Bar and Convenience Store in Westchester

The brothers behind Mendez Fuel, a locally owned gas-station chain known for selling craft beer and filling growlers, have opened their first standalone food-and-drink bar in Westchester. It's the fifth and largest location for Mendez Fuel but the first without a gas station.

Owned by Michael Mendez and managed by his brother Andrew, Mendez Fuel has reimagined the traditional gas station. At the original location (3201 Coral Way, Miami), find an impressive selection of local and popular craft beer, a growler and crowler station, and its own line of organic cold-pressed juices, Fuel Juice. The station offers made-to-order breakfast and lunch too.

“Our goal has always been to make clean eating and drinking accessible to Miami locals,” Michael Mendez says.