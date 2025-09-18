 Popular Panamanian Spot Opens First U.S. Location in Doral | Miami New Times
Popular Panamanian Spot Opens First U.S. Location in Doral

A sushi staple from Panama that re-imagined the country's sushi experience has opened its first-ever U.S. location in Doral.
September 18, 2025
Nacionsushi has opened its first-ever U.S. location in Doral, Miami, with bold sushi rolls, colorful cocktails, and lounge vibes.
A sushi staple from Panama Nacionsushi has opened its first-ever U.S. location in Doral, Miami, with bold sushi rolls, colorful cocktails, and lounge vibes. Nacionsushi photo
A wildly popular sushi staple from Panama, that even re-imagined the sushi experience in its country, has opened its first-ever U.S. location in Doral.

Located in Doral Square Shopping Mall, guests won't miss the colorful and vibrant Nacionsushi. It all started in Panama in 2014, when CEO Milton Reyes and his co-founders sought to blend the Asian dining experience with bold colors, oversized art, lounge beats, and a large yet approachable menu.

Finding great success in Latin America, Nacionsushi has grown to more than 40 restaurants across 11 markets, including Colombia, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic. Now, Miami marks its U.S. debut."Bringing Nacionsushi to the United States is about more than opening a new location; it's about sharing the way we see dining," says Reyes. "We've built a brand that thrives on curiosity, inclusivity, and fun, and Miami is the perfect city to join our Nacion — a borderless community that celebrates flavor, culture, and connection."
click to enlarge
Nacionsushi brings its XL sushi rolls and colorful dining experience to Miami.
Nacionsushi photo

Menu Inspired by Japan and Southeast Asia

The menu draws inspiration from Japan and Southeast Asia by offering a range of traditional and re-imagined plates. In Panama, Naciosushi is famous for its XL rolls, which are protein-packed, rice-light, and available in over 30 varieties, including some signature flavors like the "Tsunami," veggie rolls, and keto-friendly options.

Other Latin American favorites include the "Crispy Pizzas" made with toasted sushi rice base topped with fresh ingredients like smoked salmon, tuna, crab, vegetables, or a mixed combination; "Taquitos Tuk Tuk" with tuna tartare and avocado; the flame-seared "Nigiri Trío" layered with cheese and yellow chili sauce; Onigiris; Thai-inspired Laab Tacos wrapped in lettuce; and Indonesia’s fried rice, the Nasi Goreng. Much like its eclectic menu, dessert options include mochi ice cream, banana tempura served with ice cream, a loaded chocolate brownie, and the unique dulce de leche wonton.
click to enlarge
Nacionsushi has an extensive cocktail list to pair with its sushi menu.
Nacionsushi photo
While the restaurant's main focus is Asian-inspired fare, Nacionsushi also has great drinks. Crowd pleasers at their current locations worldwide include the "Sangría Nación," which is offered two-for-one all day, every day, the "Tangy Ginger Fizz," the "Tokyo Rose" for floral cocktail lovers, and the spirited "Japanese Mule." For now, all cocktails are listed on the menu for $10.

Non-alcoholic options include the restaurant's teas dubbed "magical infusions," like the "Apple & Aromatic Herbs" and "Ginger & Honey."
click to enlarge
From a neon pop-art ceiling to a cherry blossom tree anchoring the central plaza, Nacionsushi's design is fun and bold.
Photo by Chris Carter

Dining Room as Colorful As the Food

Guests can enjoy the food in a colorful and bold dining room designed as a "dream" described by owners as a kind of urban fantasy inspired by Asia that transports diners to another dimension. The Miami location is divided into different ambiance, including "La Central," the main dining room with striking imagery and tabletops with postage stamps from across Asia; "El Comedor de Vietnam," the vibrant and communal high tables with columns stamped with immigration seals; and "El Callejón de Tokyo" (Tokyo’s Alley) a neon-lit alley that transports guests straight to Tokyo.

"Our goal is to create a dining experience that feels fresh, modern, and distinctly Nacion, crafted with refined flavors, inventive combinations, and an energy that’s open to all,” says Alex Vallejos, owner and operator of Nacionsushi. "Miami's global character reflects our own — we're not defined by borders or age groups. Whether you're here for a family dinner, cocktails with friends, or late-night bites, Nacionsushi adapts to the moment while always staying bold, playful, and high-quality." Reservations can be made via OpenTable or via phone at 786-391-4541.

Nacionsushi. 8700 NW 36th St., Miami, at Doral Square Shopping Mall; nacionsushi.com/us.
Image: Rachel Costa
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
