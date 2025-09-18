Popular Panamanian Spot Opens First U.S. Location in Doral

Located in Doral Square Shopping Mall, guests won't miss the colorful and vibrant Nacionsushi. It all started in Panama in 2014, when CEO Milton Reyes and his co-founders sought to blend the Asian dining experience with bold colors, oversized art, lounge beats, and a large yet approachable menu.
Finding great success in Latin America, Nacionsushi has grown to more than 40 restaurants across 11 markets, including Colombia, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic. Now, Miami marks its U.S. debut."Bringing Nacionsushi to the United States is about more than opening a new location; it's about sharing the way we see dining," says Reyes. "We've built a brand that thrives on curiosity, inclusivity, and fun, and Miami is the perfect city to join our Nacion — a borderless community that celebrates flavor, culture, and connection."
Menu Inspired by Japan and Southeast AsiaThe menu draws inspiration from Japan and Southeast Asia by offering a range of traditional and re-imagined plates. In Panama, Naciosushi is famous for its XL rolls, which are protein-packed, rice-light, and available in over 30 varieties, including some signature flavors like the "Tsunami," veggie rolls, and keto-friendly options.
Other Latin American favorites include the "Crispy Pizzas" made with toasted sushi rice base topped with fresh ingredients like smoked salmon, tuna, crab, vegetables, or a mixed combination; "Taquitos Tuk Tuk" with tuna tartare and avocado; the flame-seared "Nigiri Trío" layered with cheese and yellow chili sauce; Onigiris; Thai-inspired Laab Tacos wrapped in lettuce; and Indonesia’s fried rice, the Nasi Goreng. Much like its eclectic menu, dessert options include mochi ice cream, banana tempura served with ice cream, a loaded chocolate brownie, and the unique dulce de leche wonton.
Non-alcoholic options include the restaurant's teas dubbed "magical infusions," like the "Apple & Aromatic Herbs" and "Ginger & Honey."
Dining Room as Colorful As the FoodGuests can enjoy the food in a colorful and bold dining room designed as a "dream" described by owners as a kind of urban fantasy inspired by Asia that transports diners to another dimension. The Miami location is divided into different ambiance, including "La Central," the main dining room with striking imagery and tabletops with postage stamps from across Asia; "El Comedor de Vietnam," the vibrant and communal high tables with columns stamped with immigration seals; and "El Callejón de Tokyo" (Tokyo’s Alley) a neon-lit alley that transports guests straight to Tokyo.
"Our goal is to create a dining experience that feels fresh, modern, and distinctly Nacion, crafted with refined flavors, inventive combinations, and an energy that’s open to all,” says Alex Vallejos, owner and operator of Nacionsushi. "Miami's global character reflects our own — we're not defined by borders or age groups. Whether you're here for a family dinner, cocktails with friends, or late-night bites, Nacionsushi adapts to the moment while always staying bold, playful, and high-quality." Reservations can be made via OpenTable or via phone at 786-391-4541.
Nacionsushi. 8700 NW 36th St., Miami, at Doral Square Shopping Mall; nacionsushi.com/us.