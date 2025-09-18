 Miami's Favorite Matcha Truck Lands a Downtown Brick and Mortar | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Miami Matcha Truck of Influencer Fame Lands Downtown Spot

A viral coffee truck that went TikTok famous for its matcha in Aventura and Dadeland has just secured its first spot in Miami.
September 18, 2025
Image: Popular coffee food truck Naughty Coffee has just opened its first permanent store in downtown Miami after going viral for its matcha and espresso lattes.
Popular coffee food truck Naughty Coffee has just opened its first permanent store in downtown Miami after going viral for its matcha and espresso lattes. Naughty Coffee photo
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Milan Blagojevic and Liudmyla Zaletska, natives of Serbia and Ukraine, respectively, had always dreamt of opening their own coffee shop after moving to New York in 2015, where they worked bartending at the award-winning speakeasy Employees Only. "I had a background in coffee since I was 18, but New York really opened our eyes to a specialty coffee industry,” Blagojevic tells New Times.

In 2017, when Employees Only announced it was opening a Miami Beach outpost at the Washington Park Hotel, Blagojevic and Zaletska, who are both partners in business and in life, jumped at the opportunity to move to the Sunshine State to help with the expansion. The bar shuttered a year later, but Blagojevic and Zaletska stayed put, working hard for the next few years to save up to open their own business.

"It just became a dream of ours to own the coffee shop one day," Blagojevic adds. Since we've been in hospitality, it was kind of a natural way of staying in hospitality, but doing something that we really were passionate about."
click to enlarge
Aventura Mall asked them to be full-time, and the rest is history
Naughty Coffee photo

The Coffee Truck That Started It All

Naughty Coffee was born in 2019 as a coffee truck, first popping up at the First Presbyterian Church in Brickell in a custom Volkswagen Camper. Eventually, the pandemic slowed the momentum; however, it also brought new opportunities.

"Aventura Mall has this farmer's market inside the mall on Saturdays and Sundays, and they invited us to come — it was in the middle of the pandemic," Blagojevic says. "We did, like, four or five weeks at the market, and then Jackie Soffer, the owner of the mall, really liked our truck and asked, 'Do you guys want to stay full-time at the mall?'"

With a permanent space secured, Naughty Coffee quickly amassed a clientele of regulars who appreciated Blagojevic and Zaletska’s carefully crafted brews, whether it was lattes, cappuccinos, or cortados. In 2023, Naughty Coffee expanded with a second coffee truck at Dadeland Mall. However, Blagojevic and Zaletska's ultimate goal was to open a brick-and-mortar location. "The truck was what we could do at that time; it was just our savings. The shop was always a dream, something we always wanted to have,: Blagojevic adds.
@lifeofgaby The most viral coffee shop in Miami changes every week so today: 📍naughty coffee #coconutgrove #reviewingmiami #lifeofgabyreviews #miamicoffee ♬ original sound - Gabycuadra

Downtown Miami Dream Becomes a Reality with Full Menu

Last month, that dream became a reality when Naughty Coffee expanded to downtown Miami. Beyond just offering coffee-based drinks, the added space also allows the team to develop the café’s food offerings, which include avocado toast, a couscous bowl, and a burrata salad. The team has also taken it upon themselves to roast coffee onsite.

"We still have a full coffee menu at the coffee trucks. Our mission has always been to give you as much as we can and more from the truck, and we did maximize the very limited space. But the brick-and-mortar location really offers a lot more," Blagojevic explains.
click to enlarge
The downtown Miami location is the only location that has the full menu
Naughty Coffee photo
"We can do some things that we have always wanted to do. Coming from the restaurant industry, working behind the bar for a long time, we always wanted to have coffee drinks a little bit more elevated, in a sense, just to give you a little more for your money. We have our classic menu, but we also wanted to give a little more to people who want to try something exciting and different."

Ultimately, what Blagojevic hopes sets Naughty Coffee apart from the competition is the hospitality it offers. "It's always hospitality first — being warm and welcoming, treating people like they are coming to our house. On top of that, we try to deliver very good drinks. We also like having a fun approach — nothing too serious. It's a place where people can just come daily and become part of it, in a sense, rather than just grab and go."

Naughty Coffee. 101 NE Second Ave., Miami; 347-283-5609; naughtycoffeeshop.com.
Image: Jose D. Duran
Jose D. Duran is the former senior music editor of Miami New Times. His work has also appeared in publications likeVice, Billboard, and Spin. He’s earned numerous accolades including placing first for Weekly Newspaper Contest: Business Reporting from the Florida Press Association in 2020; placing third for the Writing: Light Feature from the Florida Press Club in 2019; and placing third in Weekly Newspaper Contest: Best Obituary from the Florida Press Association in 2015.
Bluesky
A message from Food & Drink Editor Nicole Lopez-Alvar: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Miami's evolving dining scene and the latest culinary innovations our community offers.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Secret South Miami Spot Makes Best New Restaurants in U.S. List

Awards & Accolades

Secret South Miami Spot Makes Best New Restaurants in U.S. List

By Olee Fowler
Image: The Top 100 Restaurants in Miami 2025

Lists

The Top 100 Restaurants in Miami 2025

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Image: Miami's Favorite BBQ Joint to Open Coconut Grove Location

Openings & Closings

Miami's Favorite BBQ Joint to Open Coconut Grove Location

By Jose D. Duran
Image: Review: Is New Publix Dolphins Pub Sub Somehow Worse than the Team?

Restaurant Reviews

Review: Is New Publix Dolphins Pub Sub Somehow Worse than the Team?

By Olee Fowler
Image: Popular Panamanian Spot Opens First U.S. Location in Doral

Openings & Closings

Popular Panamanian Spot Opens First U.S. Location in Doral

By Rachel Costa
Image: Miami Named Most Expensive City in U.S. for Dining Out

National Spotlight

Miami Named Most Expensive City in U.S. for Dining Out

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Image: Review: Is New Publix Dolphins Pub Sub Somehow Worse than the Team?

Restaurant Reviews

Review: Is New Publix Dolphins Pub Sub Somehow Worse than the Team?

By Olee Fowler
Image: The Top 100 Restaurants in Miami 2025

Lists

The Top 100 Restaurants in Miami 2025

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation