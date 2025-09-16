 Secret South Miami Spot Makes Best New Restaurants in U.S. List | Miami New Times
Secret South Miami Spot Makes Best New Restaurants in U.S. List

A cozy restaurant in South Miami has just been named one of the 20 best new restaurants in the U.S. for its fish and desserts.
September 16, 2025
Intimate South Miami restaurant Recoveco has been named one of the 20 Best New Restaurants in the U.S. by Bon Appétit for its seasonal seafood and dessert.
Intimate South Miami restaurant Recoveco has been named one of the 20 Best New Restaurants in the U.S. by Bon Appétit for its seasonal seafood and dessert. Recoveco photo
Miami's culinary scene received national recognition this month after Bon Appétit named a new and cozy South Miami restaurant one of the best new restaurants in America.

The food magazine has just named Recoveco, winner of New Times' Best New Restaurant in Miami-Dade 2025, as one of the 20 Best New Restaurants of 2025. It's the only Florida restaurant to make the cut, joining highly acclaimed spots in New Orleans, San Francisco, and New York. 
click to enlarge food in bowl
Recoveco is a new hidden gem in South Miami.
Recoveco photo
The best part? Not only did the magazine mention Recoveco, but it also gave the restaurant a full spread and the cover photo of the October issue, praising chefs Maria Teresa Gallina and Nicolas Martinez for pulling off "restrained plating" that highlights the "kaleidoscopic color and surprising flavor of each dish."

In other words, the editors were really impressed by not just what they cook but also how they present Miami's best and most unique local products.
click to enlarge
The magazine describes the tile fish at Recoveco as "a work of art" and even gave it the coveted cover shot for the issue (not this photo, of course).
Recoveco photo

A Bait Fish Becomes a Cover Star

Bon Appétit's Kate Kassin zeroed in on a dish built around ballyhoo, a fish usually written off as bait in the Florida Keys. At Recoveco, it's bathed in white soy ponzu and arranged into twelve perfect pieces, the elongated nose left intact for dramatic effect. The dish was described as "a work of art" and even earned the coveted cover shot for the issue.

The editors also pointed to desserts that turn overlooked ingredients into showpieces, like sapodilla adding butterscotch intensity to sticky toffee pudding or mamey pits transformed into an almondlike syrup drizzled over chocolate cake dotted with finger lime. They called every bite "a quiet moment of gratitude for this lush, miraculous habitat."
click to enlarge
South Miami and Pinecrest locals have been visiting all year, but it's still the residential area's best-kept secret.
Photo by Gio Guttierez of Chat Chow

Miami Roots, Global Attention

Gallina, already recognized as a StarChefs Rising Star, and Martinez both trained at Alter and Itamae before opening Recoveco in June 2024. They built out the 1,300-square-foot dining room themselves, keeping the menu lean at about ten dishes and focusing on whatever excites them most.

That approach is evident in the current lineup, which includes lamb tartare with sungold tomatoes and pickled almonds and the popular beef tongue dish with chimichurri and whipped sesame. Larger plates include grouper with sherry sabayon and shiitake, Berkshire pork collar glazed in mamey sweet-and-sour, and golden chicken paired with pumpkin and potato.
click to enlarge
Desserts like the sticky toffee pudding are a fan favorite
Recoveco photo
Even desserts stick with the element of surprise, like taleggio cheesecake with Kyoho grapes and peanuts. The payoff is clear. In its first year, Recoveco was listed in the Michelin Guide and featured in Bon Appétit's list of the best new restaurants in the country. (Oh, and as aforementioned, New Times did in fact name it the best new restaurant in Miami in 2025 first.)

For Miami, it proves that the city's next wave of talent isn't just competing nationally, it's leading the conversation.

Recoveco. 5850 SW 73rd St., South Miami; recovecomiami.com.
Image: Olee Fowler
A fourth-generation Miamian, Olee Fowler knows every corner of the city. She spent a decade as the editor of Eater Miami, and now as a freelance writer, she captures the stories that make Miami unique. When she's not exploring Miami's newest restaurants and bars, you can find her at home with her dogs, Foster and Peanut, or cheering on her beloved Florida Gators. And yes, that's probably a Coke Zero on her desk.
