Fort Lauderdale's First Pizza Festival Arrives This April

The inaugural Fort Lauderdale Pizza Festival will take place on Saturday, April 1. Photo courtesy of Matt Keever via Flickr / Creative Commons

Fort Lauderdale's first pizza-centric event is coming to town, bringing lots of cheesy goodness to South Florida.

When it kicks-off at the city's War Memorial Auditorium on Saturday, April 1, the Fort Lauderdale Pizza Festival is expected to draw more than 15,000 people. The inaugural event will feature craft beer and wine tents, live music, lawn games, cooking demos, and more than 120 vendors specializing in pizza.

The Pizza Festival is the brainchild of Lais Pontes, founder of the Pontes Group. Pontes, a former Forbes 30 under 30 recipient, said the idea for the Fort Lauderdale Pizza Festival began as a passion project. Despite success growing her Fort Lauderdale-based public relations agency to cities like Los Angels and New York City, Pontes' dream was to produce and fund her own large-scale event.

"I knew I wanted it to be a festival, and that it had to be in Fort Lauderdale," said Pontes. "Now, after months of planning, I believe this event will be the first of its kind in South Florida, offering the area's biggest selection of pizza."

"I wanted there to be a huge selection, everything from national chains to local pizza restaurants, and even familiar frozen pizza brands," said Pontes, who plans to expand the event outside Florida in the coming years. "At the end of the day, our goal is to showcase the vast variety of pizza to the local community. It's about bringing everyone together over something we all love." A full list of participating restaurants isn't yet available, but sponsors include Mellow Mushroom, Funky Buddha, and Concrete Beach Brewery.

The Fort Lauderdale Pizza Festival will take place on Saturday, April 1, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the War Memorial Auditorium, located at 800 Northeast Eighth Street in Holiday Park. General admission tickets are priced at $30 per person and includes two slices of pizza, a beverage, and access to the festival. The $75 VIP tickets are limited to 500 guests and include early entrance at noon, VIP perks, and an official VIP gift bag. Purchase tickets at fortlauderdalepizzafestival.com.

In case you need more reason to eat pizza, a portion of the proceeds from the Fort Lauderdale Pizza Festival will be donated to Feeding South Florida.

