AmazonFresh Delivers Panther Coffee, Fireman Derek's Pies, and More to Your Door

Here's the deal: You're having some friends over and want to pick up a few items, like some Panther coffee, quiche from Buena Vista Deli, and dessert from Fireman Derek's. You could run around all over Miami to procure these items — or you could simply order them from AmazonFresh and get them delivered to your doorstep.

AmazonFresh, which launched today in Miami, allows you to order groceries and other foods for same-day or next-day delivery.

The service is for AmazonPrime members and requires an additional $14.99 per month. In return, you get unlimited deliveries on orders of $40 or more and can shop via phone through the Amazon app.

Orders placed before noon will receive same-day delivery as early as 6 p.m., or you can opt for next-day morning delivery. Order by 11 p.m. and your order can arrive as early as 6 a.m. the following day.

According to Amazon spokesperson Nell Rona, the service delivers to Hialeah, Miami Gardens, Coral Gables, Westchester, Kendall, Hollywood, Miramar, parts of Fort Lauderdale, and other areas in South Florida. Additional zip codes will be added; however, Rona says, "We cannot comment on our future roadmap."

The kicker is that AmazonFresh customers get access to a host of Miami-centric purveyors and shops. So far, the service has partnered with Dr Smood, Kosher Kingdom, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Bunnie Cakes, Buena Vista Deli, Cao Chocolate, Panther Coffee, and others.

Rona says local merchants are chosen by a "variety of factors," including location. "We’re dedicated to providing a wide selection," she says, "and working with local merchants allows us to add to that selection and provide local favorites to customers in the area." More local vendors will be added.

Interested Miami-area shops can apply to be part of the program here.

In addition to ordering hyperlocal brands, AmazonFresh customers can also get Wagyu beef, organic produce, pet food, prepared meals, and other items. Items are housed in local Amazon fulfillment centers and delivered together, regardless of how many places supply the order.

To allow customers to decide if AmazonFresh is worth the monthly fee, the service is offering a free 30-day trial for Prime subscribers. To sign up, visit amazon.com/amazonfresh. After the trial, the service costs $14.99 per month.

