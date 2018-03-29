Wilton Manors' Alchemist Coffee Shop Opens in North Miami Beach

Next to Greynolds Park in North Miami Beach, find a charming new coffee shop called the Alchemist. Tucked inside a complex of unassuming houses on West Dixie Highway, the quiet retreat sits inside a barn-like structure, slinging fresh-baked Belgian waffles and churning out 24-hour cold brew.

The space, which opened this past February, is strikingly similar to the Alchemist's flagship shop in Broward County's Wilton Manors.

When you walk toward the entrance, you'll be greeted by a garden patio, lined with trees and filled with intimate tables and large wooden banks. Inside, a coffee bar stocked with laboratory-like flasks and beakers hold different teas and coffees. The baristas tending to the bar are called "coffee scientists."

In an adjacent room to the left, there's a large communal seating area filled with used books and magazines. It's a place for locals to sit back and relax, or get some work done using the shop's complimentary WiFi.

Back at the coffee bar, you'll spot a syphon, a contraption used to brew coffee in-house. For the cold brew, beans are roasted onsite and cold-steeped for 24 hours. Then, the coffee is mixed with brown sugar and sweetened condensed milk for a rich, creamy flavor and poured into a giant glass dispenser where it infuses further. Order one for yourself, and a barista will hand-shake the brew inside a cocktail shaker, and pour it over fist-sized ice cubes inside a Mason jar.

The lab also whips up espressos, lattes, macchiatos, and hot chocolate, along with hot and cold herbal teas ($3 to $5). For something more experimental, try the Bulletproof, a unique blend of coffee, coconut oil, and ghee (a clarified butter used in traditional medicines).

But there's more to the Alchemist than coffee. The café signature menu item is a slicer, an open-faced sandwich on Tuscan bread ($7.99). They range from savory to sweet, including turkey and Swiss, smoked salmon, melted brie, caprese, and Nutella. There's also an all-day brunch menu featuring croissant sandwiches, a breakfast platter, and a waffle of the day ($5.95 and up); and a selection of small pizzas and stuffed focaccias.

The Alchemist. 17830 West Dixie Hwy., North Miami Beach; 786-916-3560; thealchemist.cafe. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and until 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

