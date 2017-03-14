menu

Video: Woman Twerks on Roof of Car Speeding Down MacArthur Causeway

Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 1:34 p.m.
By Brittany Shammas
A A

Yesterday the gods of spring break and social media gifted us with a video of a woman twerking atop a Miami Beach Police ATV for a few short but magical seconds.

Today they’ve smiled upon us once more. Behold: As the sun sets behind Miami, a woman twerks atop a car driving on the MacArthur Causeway. She briefly goes hands-free to run her hands through her hair, and one of her legs appears to dangle through the sun roof.

“For anyone who thought that twerking had its moment and now it’s gone, that is clearly not the case,” says filmmaker Billy Corben, who posted the clip to Twitter early today. “As social media has taught us, twerking is forever; it is a timeless tradition.”

The video was shot around 6 p.m. Monday and passed along to Corben by a friend of a friend who asked not to be identified. He says he was especially impressed by the “gravity-defying” moment when the woman puts her hands in her hair. And he has an idea of how she pulled it off.

“Maybe she is possessed by the spirit of Causeway Cannibal Rudy Eugene,” he says, pointing out the two incidents share a location. “That could explain everything. That could explain the supernatural abilities that she appears to possess.”

Twitter users were quick to laud the twerker's skills.

Alas, the woman is unidentified for now. New Times reached out to the Miami Police Department and Florida Highway Patrol to see whether anyone called in reports of a car-top twerk-off. So far we haven’t heard back.

In case you're wondering, state law seems to prohibit twerking on the roof of a car: Florida statute says it’s unlawful for a person to ride on the exterior of a vehicle. However! There is an exemption for a “performer engaged in a professional exhibition.”

Which, surely, this qualifies as.

Update: FHP spokeswoman Lieutenant Yosdany Veloz tells New Times the agency has "no record of such incident."

Brittany Shammas
Brittany Shammas is a staff writer at Miami New Times. She was born in Orlando and raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan, after her family decided to trade the Sunshine State for the frozen Midwest. Upon graduating from Michigan State University, where she was a writer and editor for the school paper, she promptly moved back to Florida. She covered education in Naples before taking a job at the South Florida Sun Sentinel, where she wrote about crime, general assignment, and education. She joined New Times in 2016.

