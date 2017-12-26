South Beach Snake Man Cited for Ripping Off Tourists

To walk along Ocean Drive is to be transported into an alternate reality. There are street brawls, $80 margarita "specials," and some of the most beautiful art deco buildings in Florida. If you are lucky, you will see pet monkeys wearing jean shorts, shots served for breakfast, and bikini-clad women twerking atop Lamborghinis.

You'll also find a number of weirdos holding actual Burmese pythons, perhaps Florida's most infamous invasive species. Apparently, multiple people regularly troll around South Beach with snakes, which is supposedly something you can do if you have the proper license.

Of course, not everyone has the proper licensing. Last week, investigators with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) cracked down on illegal operators on Ocean Drive, where they slapped one man with a $500 fine.