 It Will Take Joe Carollo 4,500 Years to Pay $63.5 Million Judgment | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Humor

4,500 Years Later: What Miami Will Look Like When Carollo Pays Off $63 Million Judgment

By the time Joe Carollo satisfies the multimillion-dollar judgment against him, Miami might be an underwater dystopia run by clones.
December 1, 2023
Welcome to your new daily commute.
Welcome to your new daily commute. New Times AI-assisted artist conception
Share this:
Little Havana business owners Bill Fuller and Martin Pinilla might have to wait a while to secure the $63.5 million that Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo owes them — and if they're relying solely on his city wages to collect the debt, South Florida will likely be looking a lot different by the time it's all said and done.

One would think Fuller and Pinilla are already be rolling in cash after winning their juicy judgment against Carollo in a lawsuit accusing him of using city resources to relentlessly harass their businesses over a personal vendetta. The duo recently moved to garnish Carollo's wages as commissioner, a seemingly reasonable first step in collecting the debt.

But the pair's road to restitution will be long and hard.

Carollo currently makes around $58,000 as a city commissioner, and the law permits up to 25 percent to be withheld from a defendant's disposable earnings (above a minimum threshold) to satisfy a judgment debt.

So, it would only take a mere 4,500 years for the pair to be paid out via Carollo's city wages.

Fuller and Pinilla could go after other assets or income to chip away at the debt, but it's safe to say that extracting more than $60 million from Carollo, if not impossible, will take a very long time. Short of Carollo being cryogenically frozen for centuries while retaining an honorary seat on the city commission (with pay, of course), it's going to be tricky for Fuller, Pinilla, and their future estates to obtain all the money by garnishing a Miami municipal salary.

These calculations got us thinking: What might Miami and its city government look like in a few thousand years when the debt would be paid off?

Take a journey with us through a dystopian underwater metropolis where residents travel by submarine, Alex Díaz de la Portilla's clones reign, and the UM football team has resurrected its glory days.
click to enlarge
New Times AI-assisted artist's conception

Miami Underwater

By the year 6523, polar ice caps have melted and the City of Miami is completely submerged in the Atlantic Ocean. We ride the Better Submarine Network to work and sport scuba gear to go out on the town, paying all of our expenses with digital cryptocurrencies. Somehow, there is still no Metromover extension connecting the city center to Miami Beach. You just have to float on over there.

On the bright side, Miami's drainage issues are no longer a problem.
click to enlarge
Five Diaz de la Portillas, with a Carollo popsicle on the side.
New Times AI-assisted artist's conception

Díaz De La Portilla Dynasty Lives On

Despite being frozen in time as a cryogenically preserved member of the commission, Joe Carollo still has many allies in the Magic City.

The city has done away with commission elections and instead inserts clones of Commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla at various stages of the lifecycle. The copies of Díaz de la Portilla, who was recently indicted on charges of bribery, official misconduct, and unlawful compensation, will work in tandem to ensure developers' projects and lobbyists' requests are speedily carried out so that Miami's efficient governance lives on.

The clones tell New Times they are working to ensure the city never forgets Uncle Joe and the legacy he left at Maurice A. Ferré Park, including his extravagant Dogs and Cats Walkway.
click to enlarge
"Prepare to be informed, humanoids."
New Times AI-assisted artist conception

Miami Herald Robo-Reporters

Covering allegations of corruption and abuse of power on the City of Miami Commission eats up a good deal of time and financial resources. Attending Carollo's civil court proceedings, tracking the maze of claims — it was a hefty expense for newsrooms.

By the year 6523, the Miami Herald's parent company, run by an automated cost-cutting hedge fund, has eliminated the city government beat, gutted the Pulitzer Prize-winning newsroom, and stopped printing hard copies of the paper. All of the stories are now written by Herald Bots and artificial intelligence software. The managing editor is Herald Bot One, which began its career as a real estate reporter 4,500 years ago.
click to enlarge
MiamiCoin 101
New Times' AI-assisted artist's conception

MiamiCoin Is Legal Tender

As former Miami Mayor Francis Suarez predicted 4,500 years ago, municipal taxes have been replaced by the city's revenue from cryptocurrency. Though MiamiCoin's first 100 versions over the centuries went belly up, MiamiCoin Version 101 is legal tender and the official currency of the city.

The coin has been rebranded with images of the mayor's face and his perfectly threaded eyebrows.

UM Football Finally Back

We heard it many times over the years: "Bro, the U is back for real this time." The team starts 4-0 and rises in the national rankings, just to be whooped by a 1-4, bottom-tier ACC team and finish the year 5-7. But thankfully, Mario Cristobal's great-great-great (10X) grandson has turned things around.

With Michael Irvin's descendants running routes, Ray Lewis' progeny at linebacker, and Gino Toretta's distant relative playing quarterback, the team wins back-to-back national titles.

See 'Canes fans, you are only 4,500 years away from another championship.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Naomi Feinstein is a staff writer at Miami New Times. She was born-and-raised in South Florida and is a graduate of the University of Miami where she majored in journalism and political science. While at UM, Naomi worked for the student-run newspaper The Miami Hurricane and was named the 2021 Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Florida's College Journalist of the Year. She later received her master's degree from the Columbia University School of Journalism.
Contact: Naomi Feinstein

Trending

Brightline Apologizes for "Nearly Incomprehensible" Customer Service

Traffic

Brightline Apologizes for "Nearly Incomprehensible" Customer Service

By Alex DeLuca
Miami Seaquarium to Transfer Manatees Owing to Health Issues

Animals

Miami Seaquarium to Transfer Manatees Owing to Health Issues

By Alex DeLuca
Florida Democratic Party Calls for GOP Chair's Resignation After Report of Sexual Assault Claim

Crime

Florida Democratic Party Calls for GOP Chair's Resignation After Report of Sexual Assault Claim

By Naomi Feinstein and Alex DeLuca
Race to the Bottom: New Reports Show How Inflation Is Draining Miami Residents' Wallets

Economy

Race to the Bottom: New Reports Show How Inflation Is Draining Miami Residents' Wallets

By Naomi Feinstein
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation