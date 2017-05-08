Milo Yiannopoulos Hosts "Cinco de Milo" in Miami Beach, Announces He's Suing Simon & Schuster

South Florida deserves Milo Yiannopoulos. We live amid glittering monuments to humanity's most self-obsessed impulses. And Yiannopoulos — the racist, trans-phobic, public-harassment demon king of the white supremacist alt-right — is narcissism incarnate. There's a reason he announced last month that he's moving here.

Part of the draw, of course, is so he can host parties like Friday night's "Cinco de Milo": a bacchanal that included a live python, semiautomatic weapons, and a whole lot of outwardly directed hate and inwardly directed loathing. His special guest was Roger Stone, the former Donald Trump adviser and political enforcer who's being investigated by the FBI for his alleged communications with Russian hackers.

Yiannopoulos used the party to announce he's suing Simon & Schuster for $10 million because the publishing company canceled his book deal earlier this year after comments emerged of him more or less defending pedophilia. He also said he's starting his own publishing house called Dangerous Books and will embark on a speaking tour called Troll Academy.

He held the event at an undisclosed "abandoned cocaine mansion" somewhere in town, which his camp nicknamed the "Meme Mansion." (The festivities reportedly began at 7:30 p.m., proving Yiannopoulos has absolutely no idea what he's doing, because nothing cool happens in this town before the stroke of midnight.)

Great time tonite at the Cinco de Milo party in Miami with my new friend Bubbles pic.twitter.com/pVjkLyOA9a — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) May 6, 2017

Yiannopoulos lost his job at the Steve Bannon-tied Breitbart News this year after a tape surfaced of Milo defending sex between elderly men and preteen boys. (It's telling that Breitbart was fine with his asking an entire crowd of people to harass a transgender woman in Wisconsin or repeatedly calling for an end to "mainstream Muslim culture," but that's another story.)

After lying low for a few weeks, Milo last month announced he's moving to Miami and starting a new venture, Milo Inc., dedicated to "making the lives of journalists, professors, politicians, feminists, Black Lives Matter activists, and other professional victims a living hell.”

(According to documents filed with the State of Florida, Milo Inc. was actually incorporated in an office park in Boca Raton.)

This past weekend's party was designed to drum up interns for the new trolling venture: Last week, Yiannopoulos sent word of his Cinco de Milo bash to the college-centered news site the Tab, which is read regularly by collegiate assholes and frat guys:



“Milo promises strippers of both sexes with AK-47s over their shoulders, a golden throne (for himself) and a variety of exotic animals. He will give a short livestreamed speech about his comeback plans and take a couple of questions. Guests are encouraged to dress wildly. Email cincodemilo@milo-inc.com with the question you would ask and you will be sent an invitation if selected. Open to both students and non-students. Include a picture of yourself. Five people will be selected at the party based on looks and offered internships.”

He wasn't lying: One of his cronies live-streamed the entire event on Milo's YouTube channel, and the party did indeed deliver everything his fans hold near and dear, including signs that read, "Deport Your Local Illegal," and "Feminism Is Cancer"; at least one person carrying hot sauce with Pepe the Frog, the neo-Nazi meme, on the label; correspondents from the Gateway Pundit, a website caught repeatedly making shit up out of whole cloth; and a whole lot of frat bros chanting "Build the wall!" There were also a ton of Israeli flags and about as many "Make America Great Again" hats as one would expect.

According to the live stream, the event resembled the least exciting frat party ever thrown in Florida. For a full hour, the camera filmed various white 20-something dudes in cargo shorts milling about, drinking liquor, and posing with rifles, while a DJ failed to persuade the attendees to dance to 50 Cent.

After an hour or so, Yiannopoulos descended from the second floor of the rent-a-mansion to cheers and whooping "USA!" chants from the crowd. He was wearing a yellow python around his neck, which he claimed was named Jared.

"Welcome to Cinco de Milo!" Yiannopoulos announced. He then said he has raised $12 million since getting canned at Breitbart for claiming that sex between adults and 13-year-old boys was "security and safety and provide them with love."

"I am dedicated to the destruction of political correctness," he said. "I am committed to the end of censorship. I believe you should be able to do, say, and believe anything." (He then tossed aside an "in general, fuck feminism.")

He then rolled through his plans to sue Simon & Shuster, start his own book imprint, and inflict some alleged level of malice upon the nation's liberal class. He said his previously canceled book, Dangerous, will go on sale next week. Upon announcing the news, the group began shouting, "Danger! Danger! Danger!"

"We are going to publish every mischievous, dissident, hell-raising guy you've ever heard of who is tired of being told what he can or cannot say in print," he said.

(He neglected to mention that his views — that Islam and feminism are evil cancers, that transgender people are mentally ill, that immigration destroys communities — are, of course, extremely well represented in the press and in publishing industries and do not, in any way, represent anything but the conventional wisdom in most of the United States, save among younger people and some of the more liberal cities in the nation. The president himself and most of his cabinet agree with Yiannopoulos' views.)

He also bragged about his previously revealed plans for "Free Speech Week" at the University of California-Berkeley, a college that was ensnared in controversy last month after protesters frightened the walking Nazi meme Anne Coulter so much that she abandoned a planned appearance there.

"I am going to turn UC Berkeley into the home of free speech in America," he said. (His crew then chanted, "Free speech!" back at him.)

"UC Berkely Free Speech Week, in full, will be this movement's Woodstock," he announced.

Yiannopoulos did not respond to an email New Times asking about his South Florida plans.

