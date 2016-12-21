Miami Police Union Chief Javier Ortiz Reprimanded for Doxxing Private Citizen

EXPAND Miami police Lt. Javier Ortiz (left) was given a reprimand after exposing the phone number and photos of Claudia Castillo, a woman who made a viral video of her own traffic stop on a speeding Miami-Dade cop (right). photos via YouTube

Back in January, Claudia Castillo pulled over a speeding Miami-Dade cop in a video that went viral. The Miami Police's union chief, Lt. Javier Ortiz, responded by posting Castillo's Facebook photos and phone number and taunting his social media followers to call her. Castillo received hundreds of threatening calls and Facebook messages, and Facebook itself removed the posts for being abusive.

Somehow, it took more than ten months for the Miami Police Department to investigate Castillo's complaint against Ortiz for doxxing her. On Thursday, the department wrapped up its investigation with an unsurprising conclusion: Ortiz would not be fired, demoted or even suspended, even though IA found he'd broken department policy.

Castillo tells New Times she doesn't expect she'll ever get an apology from the senior cop.

"Have you met Javier Ortiz?" she says. "I don't think he would even be capable of thinking he did anything wrong."

That was an accurate prediction.

"No regrets," Ortiz texted New Times in a longer statement.

The citizen's traffic stop happened on January 29 when Castillo pulled over Miami-Dade Officer Daniel Fonticella on the Dolphin Expressway. Her videos chastising the officer for driving above the speed limit have garnered more than 2.1 million views.

The stunt sent Ortiz into a tizzy. In a February 2 post on Facebook, Ortiz found a picture of Castillo holding a canned drink on a boat and posted that his followers should "call Claudia Castillo at her cell ***-***-**** and let her know drinking and driving on a boat isn't safe."

Castillo told internal investigators the drink was a Pepsi and that she thought Ortiz was trying to imply she had been drinking a beer.

screencap via Facebook

Ortiz posted at least seven other times about Castillo on Facebook and Twitter using photos he found of her on the internet, according to internal affairs investigators. When Facebook removed one of the posts after filmmaker Billy Corben reported it as harassing, Ortiz simply reposted it. (Facebook later took it down for a second time.)

Internal investigators agreed with Castillo that Ortiz broke the rules. Investigators substantiated complaints of improper procedure and discourtesy against Ortiz, at one point finding him in violation of rules that are "grounds for dismissal, suspension, and demotion."

But IA's final report indicates Ortiz only received a reprimand. A Miami police spokesperson declined to discuss the finding.

Ortiz says he plans to appeal the reprimand as a violation of his First Amendment rights.

"This woman is a danger to my members and law enforcement as a whole. ... She's an officer safety risk pulling over a vehicle on the side of I-95," he says in a text message.

Castillo, for her part, calls Ortiz — who has made national headlines with his outspoken approach — "a crooked, dirty cop" and "a bad example of what a good officer can be." She believes the police department could have made the best of the situation by showing the community that they take complaints like hers seriously and is disappointed that it chose not to.

"We're all just bending over and taking it by accepting that this is the day-to-day activity of the thin blue line, that they can do whatever they want and they're above the law," Castillo says. "I'm not a perfect person obviously, but I'm not the one sworn to uphold the law."

Here's Ortiz's full statement on the investigation:

