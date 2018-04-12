Mentally Ill Woman Sues Miami Gardens Cop She Says Kidnapped, Sexually Assaulted Her

Miami Gardens Sgt. Javier Romaguera is being sued for an alleged on-duty sexual assault of a mentally ill woman. Surveillance footage shows him leading the woman into a hotel room in 2016.

Miami Gardens Sgt. Javier Romaguera's credibility has been called into question since at least 2009, when he was first accused of filing a false police report. Over the next several years, his reputation became so tarnished the U.S. Attorney's Office stopped prosecuting his cases. In April 2015, the feds notified his employer they would no longer even use him as a witness.

But stunningly, Romaguera continued to fail upward. The police department moved the officer into its professional compliance unit — where he was responsible for investigating crooked colleagues — and promoted him to sergeant in 2016. He was then transferred to oversee road patrols across the city.

He was on duty working that job when a woman says Romaguera kidnapped her, took her to a hotel room, and touched her breasts against her will, according to a new federal lawsuit. The woman, identified in the suit only as Jane Doe, is asking for damages for pain and suffering and continual medical expenses.