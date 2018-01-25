Miami Principal Mocks Parent Asking About Teacher's Alleged Molestation of Student

When Nancy Tyler found out a teacher at her daughter's charter school had been arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student, she was — understandably — concerned. Though the teacher didn't work at her daughter's campus, Tyler wrote in an email to Miami Arts Charter leaders that the entire school community should have been informed of the arrest.

The response from Alfredo de la Rosa, the school's principal and founder, was less than encouraging: "You just like the drama," he wrote in a lengthy email sent Saturday afternoon. "You will have to satisfy your need for gossip by watching TV."

Then he signed off with a poop emoji.