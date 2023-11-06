WATCH: Moms for Liberty Member Demands Florida Librarians' Arrest

As self-described parental rights activists continue on their nationwide crusade to ban books, and Florida leads the way in more ways than one, some local Florida police have opened full-blown criminal investigations into complaints of school libraries supposedly breaking state law.
Others, it appears, have not taken the grievances as seriously.
In body-camera footage obtained by journalist Judd Legum of Popular Information, a member of the far-right parent activist group Moms for Liberty is shown standing in the lobby of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office and demanding a police probe into a local school allegedly retaining a young adult novel with risqué passages. Jennifer Tapley tells officers that a school librarian kept the contested literature on the shelves despite complaints about its content.
Accompanied by an older man who brought the 512-page book in a large manila envelope, Tapley tells officers that a "third degree felony" is being committed.
"The governor says this is child pornography," Tapley says of the book in the October 25 clip.
"It’s a serious crime...just as serious as if I handed a Playboy to her right now, right here, in front of you," she adds, motioning to a young girl who accompanied her on the visit.
After roughly ten minutes, an officer assures Tapley that he understands her concerns and will look into them. Body-camera footage shows him stepping outside the lobby and approaching his co-workers next to a squad car.
"Now look at this law that they keep saying…it's not our thing, it’s a school district thing," the officer tells another cop, who is leaning against the car and sporting a pair of sunglasses.
He adds, "They're saying that a crime has been committed...is being committed in all of these schools."
In response, the spectacled cop smiles wide.
The book in question is Storm and Fury, a popular young adult novel by Jennifer L. Armentrout that features an 18-year-old main character and, among other things, a battle between gargoyles and demons. It includes several passages with sexual themes, including one makeout session that almost escalates to sex. Barnes and Noble recommends the book for readers 14 to 18. While the school district’s website has a list of challenged books, Storm and Fury isn’t among them, according to Legum.
A new Florida law that recently took effect mandates that school books be age-appropriate and approved by a qualified school media specialist.
State law has long prohibited adults from distributing “harmful materials” to minors, including obscene and pornographic materials. Violators face a third-degree felony — up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
However, as noted by Legum, Florida only bans distributing a book or other material with sexual content if it is "harmful to minors," which the law defines as mostly appealing to a "prurient, shameful, or morbid interest" and is "patently offensive to prevailing standards in the adult community as a whole with respect to what is suitable material or conduct for minors."
"Storm and Fury, a book that is predominantly about fighting demons, is routinely recommended by adults for high school students," Legum writes.
According to a Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office report obtained by Legum through a public records request, the sheriff's office quickly referred Tapley's report to the Santa Rosa County Florida School District before closing its case.
As previously reported by New Times, Florida was recently named the number one state in the country for school book bans.
A report released in September by nonprofit organization PEN America found that Florida has outdone Texas when it comes to removing books from public school libraries and classrooms — with more than 40 percent of book bans in the United States this year taking place in the Sunshine State.
While the report logged 625 incidents in Texas, 333 in Missouri, and 281 in Utah, it recorded more than 1,400 school book bans in Florida for the 2022-23 school year. The bans occur at the school district level in Florida, where local officials are tasked with fielding a flood of complaints from parents and right-wing activists. (The tally includes cases of books yanked from classrooms and libraries pending investigation, as well as titles to which student access was restricted.)
The spike in the removal of books — many of which are about race, sexuality, sexual orientation, and gender identity — comes after the passage of a flurry of new Florida laws such as the Stop WOKE Act, which sought to restrict teaching about systemic racism in schools, and the state's so-called "Don't Say Gay" laws, which bar instruction involving gender identity and sexual orientation until ninth grade, extended through high school under a Florida Department of Education rule.
While the laws don't ban specific titles, they've opened the door for activists, like those from Moms for Liberty, to lodge book challenges across Florida.
Summoning Florida police in the school culture wars apparently isn't a new strategy by members of Moms for Liberty and other far-right activists.
In 2021, a Moms for Liberty member filed a complaint with the local sheriff's office against Flagler County School school district's display of the queer novel All Boys Aren't Blue in two high schools and a middle school. At the time, the sheriff
said that it was "the school board's responsibility to determine what is in a library" and "their policies frankly are lacking."
And last year in Polk County, a dark-money group reportedly lodged a series of complaints about books to the sheriff, who deemed the material “vile and nasty and inappropriate” but not pornographic.