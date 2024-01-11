Ex-Miami-Dade School Board Member Arrested on Fraud, Grand Theft Charges

The former vice chair of the Miami-Dade County school board was hauled into jail Thursday on charges that she illegally racked up a dizzying bill on her school district credit cards, blowing public funds on everything from a 5-star Las Vegas hotel stay to an Apple watch to a "Pirate Vixen" costume for Halloween.
Lubby Navarro was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on January 11, charged with grand theft and organized scheme to defraud.
According to Miami-Dade County prosecutors, Navarro made more than $100,000 in unauthorized purchases using school district credit cards — $92,000 on her P-card and roughly $9,000 on her travel card. According to a police affidavit, Navarro made the purchases in 2022, with the exception of Apple items bought from July to December 2021.
Navarro, who was born in Havana, Cuba and has lived in the Miami area for more than 30 years, was appointed in 2015 by then-Gov. Rick Scott to fill a vacant school board seat. She was elected the following year and again in 2020.
A registered lobbyist for the South Broward Hospital District, which includes the Memorial Healthcare System, Navarro resigned from her post on December 30, 2022, a day before a new Florida law prohibiting elected officials from working as lobbyists went into effect.
Navarro's allegedly unauthorized purchases ranged from standard groceries to pricey commercial-grade appliances for her then-boyfriend's business.
In September 2022, she used her card to buy a $748 Breville Espresso Machine and a $1,176 commercial-grade refrigerator for the business, according to the affidavit.
In a November 2022 purchase, prosecutors claim, Navarro bought a $99 Barista Pro 6-in-1 Espresso Machine with Milk Frother and a $147 two door mini fridge with a freezer, along with other grocery items.
The affidavit alleges she bought Christmas cards, peppermint candy canes, a slow cooker, and New Year’s Eve Supplies at a Dania Beach Walmart in early December 2022 –– and hit a second Walmart later that day in Miami to buy 11 bottles of wine, holiday gift paper, clothing, and water for a total of $308.
Navarro allegedly also used her district-issued travel card to treat her boyfriend and his eight-person family to a trip to Disney’s Magic Kingdom and Universal Studios' Volcano Bay theme park, as well as take her boyfriend on a three-day trip to Las Vegas.
Bank statement records show the couple stayed at the 5-star Wynn Las Vegas for more than $4,300, spending roughly $500 at the Encore Beach Club, $416 at the upscale Sinatra Italian restaurant, and more than $229 for room service, according to the affidavit.
Navarro’s bail was set at a total of $2 million.
In a statement, Navarro's attorney Benedict Keuhne wrote that Navarro "states without equivocation that she is innocent of wrongdoing" and "appreciates the many expressions of support and well wishes by those who know her best."
Keuhne says that because the state attorney arrested Navarro at her home "without notice" to her and asked a judge to deny her bond release, she will be required to spend the night in jail before she can appear before a judge.
"Ms. Navarro fully intends to prevail in this case. This effort to ruin her well-deserved reputation as an honest, properly motivated community servant will be shown to be unjust," Keuhne wrote in a statement. "Ms. Navarro looks forward to her complete vindication and her resumption of working for the betterment of the community."
Navarro raked in a $183,751 salary from Memorial in 2022, as well as a bonus of $36,750, according to the Miami Herald. The annual salary for a Miami-Dade Public Schools Board member is $46,773, according to the Miami-Dade Elections Department.
Navarro was known for her conservative stances while serving on the school board. She received an endorsement from the Christian Family Coalition, which lauded her for her position on allowing faculty to celebrate religious holidays and having an elective course to teach the Bible as history. As previously reported by New Times, Navarro made headlines when she cast the sole nay vote in August 2021 when the board voted 7-1 to implement a mask mandate in the nation's fourth-largest school district during the pandemic.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.