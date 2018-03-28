Florida's law banning ex-felons from voting was written during the Jim Crow era to prevent black people from going to the polls. In February, federal Judge Mark Walker finally threw that racist law out after a group of ex-felons sued, but the judge left the door open for Scott's office to come up with a fix on its own.

But instead, Walker wrote in a new order yesterday, Scott's office is still incorrectly claiming " the current scheme is all sunshine and rainbows." As such, the judge has issued an even harsher ruling attacking what Walker calls an obviously flawed voting-rights system that Scott himself instituted in 2011. Walker is giving Scott 30 days (until April 26) to come up with a new, fairer system.

Under Florida's current rules, the governor can refuse to restore voting rights on a whim for effectively any reason. Walker held earlier this year that such a system is "arbitrary," "capricious," and can clearly be gamed to favor voters from one political party or another. Now, Walker is forcing the state to rewrite that system. Importantly, Walker held that Florida can technically still ban felons from voting automatically — there just needs to be a system in place for people to get their rights back that is fair and works according to basic rules.

"This court concluded that Florida’s arbitrary slow drip of vote restorations violates the U.S. Constitution — but that does not mean defendants can shut off the spigot of voting rights with a wrench, yank it from the plumbing and throw the whole apparatus into the Gulf of Mexico,” Walker wrote.

The ruling is yet another victory for justice-reform advocates across the state, who have been fighting to fix the felon-disenfranchisement system for decades. Thanks to a petition campaign run by Desmond Meade, a former felon who went on to become a lawyer and activist, Floridians will vote in 2018 on whether to kill state's automatic disenfranchisement of felons. Florida is one of only three states were felons are automatically banned from voting for life, and thanks to that provision, one in four disenfranchised felons nationwide lives in Florida. Thanks to a transparently racist criminal justice system designed to punish people of color more harshly than whites, roughly one in four black Floridians cannot vote thanks to a prior felony conviction.

The provision's history is steeped in outright intolerance: W.J. Purnam, one of the post-Civil War state legislators who led efforts to add the felon-voting-ban to the constitution, said after his victory that the law would prevent Florida from becoming "niggerized."



Racism aside, these days the process of restoring rights to felons is run in an utterly random fashion. In his previous ruling, Walker noted cases where people convicted of the exact same crimes were given differing clemency rulings, including at least once case in which Scott gave a white Republican his rights back while denying voting rights to multiple black Democrats convicted of the exact same crimes. People complained that ex-Gov. Jeb Bush only restored rights to one-fifth of the 385,522 people who applied for clemency during his time in office, but Scott makes Jeb! look downright compassionate. Scott has denied 92 percent of the applications he's received.

Here's a handy explainer on the backwards system:

Walker's latest decision is yet another blow for Scott, who has been riding high poll numbers since the Parkland massacre despite his abysmal gun-control record, vague resemblance to a Buddhist "gaki" demon, and general hatred for human empathy and happiness. Charlie Crist, Scott's GOP predecessor, had enacted changes that allowed some felons to automatically get their rights back, but Scott reversed those reforms almost immediately after taking office. Scott has set up an April 9 press conference to announce his run for U.S. Senate in 2018, but this is sure to be a massive stain on his record. So it's no great shock that a Scott spokesperson has already hinted that the governor may appeal the ruling further.

In his previous order, Walker offered a somewhat novel opinion that voting rights are also First Amendment rights, and that a state cannot therefore deny someone those rights without due cause. In his new order, Walker ruled that Scott's proposed "solutions" to the problem, which basically included either changing nothing or permanently banning all felons from voting in perpetuity, were also illegal.

"Defendants essentially repackage the current scheme into proposed remedies permitting the Governor and Board to do, as the Governor described, 'whatever we want in denying voting rights to hundreds of thousands of their constituents,'" Walker wrote. "This will not do. And Defendants’ proposed remedy to abandon the whole vote-restoration scheme does not pass constitutional muster."

Walker instead has directed Scott's office and cabinet to create a system that gives former felons "meaningful" and "specific" benchmarks that they need to clear to get their rights back. Walker also held that former felons deserve to be given a reasonable estimate as to how long they need to wait before getting their rights back.

"Absent extraordinary circumstances, this court cannot conceive of any reason why an applicant at any point must wait more than one election cycle after she becomes eligible to apply for restoration," he wrote.

