Florida International University Suspends All Greek Life Amid Nude-Photo Scandal

Earlier this year, a Florida International University student broke news that FIU's Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity members were secretly joking about rape and sending stolen nude photos of women to one another in secret group chats. In October, a school spokesperson confirmed the university had launched an investigation into the frat.

In the meantime, Florida State University had become embroiled in its own scandals following an alcohol-related student death. FSU took the extraordinary measure of suspending all Greek life on its campus indefinitely — and now FIU has followed suit, at least temporarily.

"After serious consideration, and keeping the safety of our students top of mind, I have decided to pause all Greek activities on our campuses for at least one month starting January 1, 2018," FIU President Mark Rosenberg said today in a news release.

Rosenberg did not reference the recent issues at TKE in his message and instead simply cited unnamed "safety" and "behavior" issues stemming from campus fraternities. But after repeated nude-photo scandals — FIU's Pi Kappa Alpha frat was suspended in 2013 after joking online about drug-dealing and posting "creep shots" of naked women — it's clear something is very wrong with frat culture at FIU. (And probably just frat culture in general, but that's another story.)

This past September, someone sent copies of a chat thread from TKE to school administrators and the university's Panhellenic and Interfraternity Councils.

“FIU is aware of the images described in the story and has no tolerance for this type of behavior," Maydel Santana, a spokeswoman for the school, told New Times earlier this year. "We are unable to comment further pending the conclusion of an investigation.”

FIU student Helen Barreto first published the chat logs online. They show male students joking about statutory rape and having sex with underage girls.

"[I] wanna feel like a ped," one man wrote, using shorthand for the word "pedophile."

In other chats, students made anti-Semitic comments and also made fun of Diana Alduncin, a 22-year-old student who died this year after falling from a cliff in Greece.

" It's not rape if she enjoys it," one frat member wrote.

Here's the university's letter in full:

