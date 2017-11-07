2017 Miami Election Results: Ocean Drive Liquor Rollback Fails

(Scroll down for full election results in the City of Miami, Miami Beach, Hialeah, and Homestead.)

Miami Beach residents want Ocean Drive to remain Ocean Drive, cocaine-addled, neon-painted warts and all. City residents this month were tasked with voting on one of the most drastic changes to Miami Beach life pitched in decades: Rolling back last-call on Miami's most infamous party street from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m., in a move that would have kneecapped the party scene at some of the city's most famous bars, including Mango's Tropical Café and the Clevelander.

With 23 of 24 precincts reporting, "No" votes were winning by a nearly two-to-one margin, roughly 7,000 to 4,000. The failure is a blow to current mayor and gubernatorial candidate Philip Levine, who almost single-handedly pushed the measure onto the ballot. But bar owners and local residents immediately questioned the move. Levine pitched the rollback as a solution to the city's "crime problem," which Police Chief Dan Oates later disputed with actual crime statistics.

Moreover, bars including the Clevelander complained that the rollback would do little but harm their business and turn Miami Beach into a tamer, less unique town. Ocean Drive's bar community staged protests outside the city's last commission meeting in late October.

Elsewhere, there were no real surprises: Miami Beach's new mayor is Dan Gelber, a solid-if-unexciting mayoral candidate and former Democratic state legislator who pledged to keep fighting against sea-level-rise and corruption. He mostly won by laying low. His high-flying opponent, Commissioner Michael Grieco, was forced to drop out after getting tied to an illegal political-action committee. He pleaded no-contest to charges that he instructed an illegal Norwegian "straw donor" to donate money illegally through a third-party.

Unsurprisingly, City Commission Candidate Rafael Velasquez got trounced following a sexual-harassment scandal. Current City Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez says Velasquez whipped out his penis while sitting in the passenger's seat of her car, and a second woman later accused him of groping her. (Velasquez also admitted to New Times that he was involved in a third, verbal incident at a birthday party for someone tied to local politics earlier this year.)

But Velasquez still maintains he did nothing wrong, and remained in the race despite virtually everyone begging him to drop out. This led people to speculate that, perhaps, Velasquez had done very well among early voters who'd selected him before the scandal broke. That turned out not to be true. Competitor Mark Samuelian cruised to victory, and now Velasquez looks like twice the asshole. (He was apparently so confident that he posted a photo of himself at a bar surrounded by women onto his campaign page earlier today.)

Former City Commissioner Michael Góngora won his race, too, and will return to the dais. But most people likely forgot that race was even happening thanks to all the other shenanigans elsewhere.

Back on the mainland, the City of Miami's elections were unsurprising. Francis Suarez, the only major candidate with name-recognition, won the mayoral race in a landslide. (He received almost 90 percent of the vote.) He becomes the second Suarez to run the city, after his father, current County Commissioner Xavier Suarez, served as mayor in the 1990s. He was later removed due to a voting-fraud scandal, but the Suarez political dynasty has clearly survived.

Right-leaning Commission Candidate Manolo Reyes handily won Suarez's vacated seat. ("Latinas for Trump" co-founder Denise Galvez Turros didn't come close) But the city's other open commission seat is still in play: Veteran politician and former Miami Mayor Joe Carollo (brother of current City Commissioner Frank Carollo) is leading the race to take over the seat his sibling occupies. But the race could potentially be headed to a recount.

But perhaps most importantly for the city's long-term future, Mayor Tomás Regalado's $400 million "Miami Forever" bond initiative — which allocated $200 million to fight sea-level-rise and millions elsewhere for affordable-housing and other projects — won tonight. Downtown Miami and Brickell residents are likely pleased after Hurricane Irma, tropical storms, and even regularly scheduled tidal flooding have turned their streets into rivers this year.

As for Hialeah politics, well, they remain Hialeah politics. Hialeah Police Media Spokesperson Carl Zogby quietly won a race for city commission. Scandal-ridden Mayor Carlos Hernandez — who paid an ethics fine in pennies last year and was caught earlier this year both misappropriating money meant to feed poor kids and literally disappearing for a week and lying about his whereabouts — cruised to an easy victory. Someone has to keep things entertaining.

—-

FULL ELECTION RESULTS:

(Winner in italics)

City of Miami:

Mayor:

Francis Suarez

Williams Alfred Armbrister Sr.

Christian Canache

Cynthia Jaquith

Commission Seat 3:

Zoraida A. Barreiro

Joe Carollo

Alex Dominguez

Alfonso “Alfie” Leon

Tomas "Tommy" Regalado

Miguel Soliman

José Suárez

Commission Seat 4:

Ralph Rosado

Manolo Reyes

Denise Galvez Turros

"Miami Forever" Bond: Yay/Nay

Monty's Restaurant Lease Extension: Yay/Nay

—-

Miami Beach:

Mayor:

Kenneth R. Bereski II

Dan Gelber

Daniel Kahn

June E. Savage

Commission Seat 2:

Mark Samuelian

Rafael A. Velasquez

Commission Seat 3:

Michael Góngora

Adrian Gonzalez

Ocean Drive 2 a.m. Liquor Rollback: Yay/Nay

—-

Hialeah:

Mayor:



Tania Garcia

Carlos Hernandez

Juan Santana

City Council Seat 5:

Ernesto Avila

Angel Omar Fajardo

Juan Carlos Santana

Carl Zogby

City Council Seat 7:

Katharine “Katy” Cue Fuente

Rafael L. Gomez

Measure giving city power to sell off vacant land: Yay/Nay

—-

Homestead:

Vice Mayor:

Elvis Maldonado

Stephen Shelley

City Council Seat 4:

Jenifer Bailey

Jimmie Lee Williams III

City Council Seat 5:

Maycol Enriquez

Elvis Maldonado

