Heart Nightclub Announces Sudden Closure

Only a few days after hosting several well-attended Miami Music Week events, Heart Nightclub has announced it will close. In an email sent by the club’s talent buyer, Travis Rogers, Heart chief financial officer Michael Slyder attributed the end of the major downtown venue to its ongoing battles with the city and noise complaints from neighbors.
“During this past year, the clubs in our 24-hour entertainment district have been constantly attacked by new condo developers, residents and the City of Miami,” Slyder wrote in the statement. “We have fought a good fight and spent a great deal of money on lawyers but now it's time for us to throw in the towel. It is quite obvious that our neighbors don't want to compromise to resolve the issue, that real estate agents and developers want clubs closed as they think by doing so property values will increase, and that the City is less interested in protecting nightlife and its businesses than in the past.
“We at Heart will be taking the time that we are closed to rest and decide whether to launch somewhere else or just stay at rest. We thank you for your support and the amazing events and experiences that you have helped us create during the past three years.”
Heart’s sudden closure follows months of litigation to defend its place in the club district on NE 11th Street. In a lawsuit filed against the City of Miami late last year, Heart claimed the city has conspired to shut down the club and others around it, including E11even and Space.
"It should be noted that in all the violations issued in the Park West District in 2017," according to the suit, "there is not one instance in which sound/music was being heard in a dwelling, hotel, or residence."
Heart opened in 2015, replacing Nocturnal, another popular downtown gathering spot. It had gained popularity among Miami club rats for its world-class bookings, including the likes of renowned DJs such as Butch, Carl Craig, and John Digweed.
