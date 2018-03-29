Heart Nightclub Announces Sudden Closure

Only a few days after hosting several well-attended Miami Music Week events, Heart Nightclub has announced it will close. In an email sent by the club’s talent buyer, Travis Rogers, Heart chief financial officer Michael Slyder attributed the end of the major downtown venue to its ongoing battles with the city and noise complaints from neighbors.

“During this past year, the clubs in our 24-hour entertainment district have been constantly attacked by new condo developers, residents and the City of Miami,” Slyder wrote in the statement. “We have fought a good fight and spent a great deal of money on lawyers but now it's time for us to throw in the towel. It is quite obvious that our neighbors don't want to compromise to resolve the issue, that real estate agents and developers want clubs closed as they think by doing so property values will increase, and that the City is less interested in protecting nightlife and its businesses than in the past.