Fleet Foxes Could Have Done More at the Fillmore

Do you ever go to a concert and find yourself wishing the band wouldn’t play the hits, that it would dispose of the popular classics that everyone wants to hear and unleash its most experimental, unsung material?

That’s what I found myself pining for at the Fillmore Miami Beach last night as Fleet Foxes played to a packed house. The West Coast folk-rock band released Crack-Up, its most conceptual, experimental album yet, last year, and I was dying to see what the group might do with it in a live setting.

What the band did, actually, was play an excellent show — nothing more, nothing less. Save for some beautiful thematic backgrounds — close-up shots of watercolor paints, geometric patterns, and storm clouds — there wasn’t a whole lot of artifice. The band lined up onstage and delivered a solid set heavy on the hits, with singer Robin Pecknold wearing a scraggly beard and a tan knit cap that gave him the air of a jolly stevedore.