Charlie Puth Delivered an Experience in Downtown Miami

"Charlie, be quiet, don't make a sound/You got to lower the noise a little bit now," sang Charlie Puth on Wednesday evening as he kicked off his performance at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami. The lyrics ring in irony, as part of Puth's popularity is his emotional, expressive, and overshared life — though some perhaps wish he would tone it down.
Before Puth took the stage, TikTok-famous bass player Blu DeTiger and her band served as the evening's openers. With her funky bass lines and blonde hair flips, DeTiger was having fun and just wanted to share it with the audience — even if they were there to see Puth and not her.
Much of Wednesday's performance was similar. Puth took small breaks between songs to converse with the audience and explain how the music they loved went from an idea in his head and out into the world. Not unlike the little snippets he is known for on TikTok, Puth explained the different sounds (a door squeak for "No More Drama"), heartbreaks ("Boy" was dedicated to "you know who," he exclaimed), and inspirations behind his discography.
Puth is also an accomplished songwriter, so the Charlie Live Experience is as much about his own music as it is about the music he's written for other artists. The setlist included covers of the Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber collaboration "Stay," which he cowrote, as well as Trey Songz's "Slow Motion," with the original track featuring Puth on background vocals.
Changing from a 1980s-style Michael Jackson jacket with pleated jeans to a football jersey with his birth year of '91 to a simple vest and white tee, and finally just the vest and a muscle tank, Puth took the audience through an authentic journey of a lovesick musician who happened to find fame. His show let fans into the back door of music creation and a peek into the songwriting process. The Charlie Live Experience is an apt name for the tour, as it wasn't a show as much as it was an experience — an experience the audience at FPL Solar Amphitheater loved so much they cheered for two encores.
Setlist:
- "Charlie Be Quiet!"
- "No More Drama"
- "Forget You" (CeeLo Green cover)
- "Attention"
- "Stay" (The Kid Laroi cover)
- "Left and Right"
- "Boy"
- "Light Switch"
- "Slow Motion" (Trey Songz cover)
- "We Don't Talk Anymore"
- "Dreaming of You" (Selena cover)
- "Creepin'" (Metro Boomin cover)
- "I Don't Think That I Like Her"
- "When You're Sad I'm Sad"
- "I Knew You Were Trouble" (Taylor Swift cover)
- "That's Not How This Works"
- "Loser"
- "Done for Me"
- "How Long"
Encore:
- "One Call Away"
- "See You Again"