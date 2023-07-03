The Cure Wrap Up Tour With Marathon Set in Miami

Anyone driving along Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami on Saturday night probably saw throngs of people walking toward the Kaseya Center dressed all in black. The superstitious might have presumed it was a full moon, but it was just music fans wanting to see the Cure wrap up its 2023 tour.
The art-rock band that has been evoking the strongest of feelings in listeners for 45 years drew a packed arena of passionate fans who were treated to a show with more songs than there are miles in a marathon.
After the Twilight Sad wrapped up its brief set, the patter of rain played over the speakers for half an hour. At 8:15, the house lights dimmed, and bright stars illuminated the backdrop behind the stage as the six members of the Cure walked out to cheers. The loudest roar came when singer Robert Smith's distinctive silhouette appeared.
For "Pictures of You," Smith strapped on a guitar as the band started the show in a bit of a pattern of playing one new song like "A Fragile Thing" or a deeper cut like "Burn" followed by one of the more recognizable hits. A highlight of the set was when the green lasers shot through the arena as the Cure did a rendition of the postpunk cut "A Forest." When he repeated the refrain of "again and again and again," the crowd went wild.
Finally, at two-plus hours into the show, Smith made his first abrupt rock-star movement as he jumped for joy during the end of "Close to Me." He even danced a little during "Why Can't I Be You," perhaps sensing a finish line. But he kept up the energy for the band's two biggest hits, "Just Like Heaven" and a slowed-down version of "Boys Don't Cry." That was the final song for previous stops, but the Cure wasn't ready to call it a night. "We got six minutes left, but it's the last night of the tour. Fuck it," and they went into the drip drip drip of "10:15 Saturday Night" and the aggression of the Camus-inspired debut single, "Killing an Arab."
"It's been fucking wonderful. Thank you," before most crucially adding, "See you again" — and again and again.
Setlist:
- "Alone"
- "Pictures of You"
- "A Fragile Thing"
- "A Night Like This"
- "Lovesong"
- "And Nothing Is Forever"
- "Burn"
- "Charlotte Sometimes"
- "Push"
- "Play for Today"
- "A Forest"
- "Shake Dog Shake"
- "From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea"
- "Endsong"
Intermission:
- "I Can Never Say Goodbye"
- "Trust"
- "Plainsong"
- "Prayers for Rain"
- "Disintegration"
Second Intermission:
- "Lullaby"
- "The Lovecats"
- "The Walk"
- "Friday I'm in Love"
- "Close to Me"
- "Why Can't I Be You?"
- "In Between Days"
- "Just Like Heaven"
- "Boys Don't Cry"
- "10:15 Saturday Night"
- "Killing an Arab"