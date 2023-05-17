Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Art

Lonnie Holley Turns Wounds Into Light at MOCA

May 17, 2023 8:00AM

Installation view of "If You Really Knew" at the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami
Installation view of "If You Really Knew" at the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami Photo by Zachary Balber
“Art is a wound turned into light,” said the seminal French painter Georges Braque.

Currently on view at the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami, through October, Lonnie Holley’s career-spanning exhibition "If You Really Knew" amply shows an artist’s capacity for turning wounds into bright, illuminating light.

Of course, some wounds are collective. When Lonnie Holley was growing up in Birmingham, Alabama, in the Jim Crow South, life was wounding for Black people. In addition to legalized segregation and systemic discrimination, Black people were routinely subjected to harassment, threats, and physical violence. If it wasn’t the Ku Klux Klan perpetrating acts of terror and intimidation against Black communities, it was law enforcement itself.

On May 2, 1963, Birmingham children of Holley’s age and younger were blasted with fire hoses, clubbed, and attacked by police dogs during the grim Children’s Crusade. This unspeakable event would finally compel President John F. Kennedy to publicly support federal civil rights legislation, clearing the way for the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
click to enlarge
Lonnie Holley's work is informed by his experience growing up in the Jim Crow South.
Photo by David Raccuglia
Fire hoses feature prominently in Holley’s work, including The Water This Time, a jarring found-object sculpture. Once emblematic of state-sponsored terror, the decommissioned and now impotent fire hose hangs loosely on a wooden cross, with most of it crumpled up like yesterday’s newspaper in the waste bin of history at the bottom. Perhaps the artist is jabbing our amnesic collective memory to recall these atrocities lest we repeat them. After all, history does tend to repeat itself, with Black Lives Matter protesters physically brutalized by tear gas and rubber bullets in 2020, for example.

Other wounds are more personal, yielding art that is much more beautiful. Holley’s "Sandstone" series is not as conceptual as some of his other work in the exhibition, but these precious, delicately hand-carved sculptures are imbued with layers of meaning and history like sacred totems.

The “sandstone” is a soft, sandstone-like material made of sand, clay, and industrial remnants discarded by Birmingham’s once-flourishing steel industry. Its decline during the 1970s devastated the city’s Black workforce, only exacerbating economic and racial inequality. But even more poignant is the fact that Holley first used the material in 1979 to carve tombstones for his sister's two children after they died in a house fire.
click to enlarge
If You Really Knew (I) and If You Really Knew (II)
Photo by Zachary Balber
What Women Are Afraid to Lose (The Fires on Our Planet) is a fiery mixed-media painting on quilt and a nod to the feminist art tradition. The issue of women’s historical struggle for bodily autonomy, once more inflamed by recent anti-abortion legislation, touches a personal nerve for Holley. To this day, the artist remains haunted by his memory of a mother who gave birth to an incredible number of children — 27 in total (he was the seventh) — and endured a lifetime of bleak physical and mental health as a result.

Holley believes that his mother gave him away when he was 4 years old and that nameless handlers later traded him for a bottle of whiskey. The artist’s childhood was dismal, spent in and out of foster care when not homeless.

Although Holley's work is now in permanent museum collections around the country and has even been displayed at the White House, this is the celebrated septuagenarian artist’s first major exhibition in the South. (Holley's work was exhibited at NSU Art Museum in 2021 as part of the museum's group show "Art of Assemblage.") It’s certainly a long overdue distinction for this son of the South whose art sings so bitterly and sweetly about the region’s historical wounds, which are also his own.
click to enlarge
Many of Holley's works are mixed-media paintings on quilts.
Photo by Zachary Balber
Holley's influence on Southern art is highlighted in this exhibition through the addition of works from a cohort of regional artists he has championed throughout his career, including Miami native Purvis Young, Thornton Dial, Mary T. Smith, and Hawkins Bowling.

Of course, "If You Really Knew" is not the only reason to visit MOCA this summer. In its adjacent "South Florida Cultural Consortium" exhibition, visitors can discover eye-opening work from 12 intergenerational South Florida artists spanning sculpture, film, and site-specific installations.

"Lonnie Holley: If You Really Knew." On view through October 1, at the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; 305-893-6211; mocanomi.org. Tickets cost $5 to $10; admission is free for members and North Miami residents.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Sean Levisman

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Stand Back and Stand Trial

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation