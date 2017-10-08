SZA Brought Her Ctrl Tour to The Ground at Space

"I don't know what the fuck it is about a small, enclosed space," said SZA last night at her headlining set at Space's new live music venue, the Ground, "but we were in a weird stadium situation the other night and we were like, 'Do they even like us?'"

Even after booking her first headlining tour only months after the release of her first full-length album Ctrl, after her hit song "Love Galore" has propelled the commercial success of that album, and after being given public votes of confidence by labelmate Kendrick Lamar and near-future tourmate Bryson Tiller, SZA is still unsure of how she'll be received by the audience that compelled her onstage by screaming her name until the lights went up.

On most other artists, this "they like me, they really like me" sentiment might ring shallow or disingenuous, but it's believable coming from someone who's put her insecurities on blast in the most candid of ways in her music. It's exactly this detailed struggle with self-doubt that's made SZA a star seemingly overnight, lending relatability to her tough-chick exterior.