Guns N' Roses Made Up for Lost Time With Three-Hour Set at Marlins Park

They say rock n' roll is dead in 2017 - a shell of the cultural touchstone it once was, eclipsed by computer-generated sounds and gone by the wayside in a karmic retelling of rock's past usurpation of jazz as America's leading musical force. "They" haven't seen Slash play Eric Clapton's "Layla" solo with Axl Rose on piano in front of 35,000 rabid fans wearing Guns N' Roses T-shirts like compulsory uniforms.

After decades of public feuding and separate musical projects, "The Most Dangerous Band in the World" made up for lost time at Marlins Park with a blistering 3-hour set of arena-ready hits, and asserted its place in rock's disciplic succession with tributes to many of the rock n' roll gods who came before (and after) them.

The first of these tributes came before GNR even hit the stage, as the offstage announcer introduced the band by shouting out the "Rhinestone Fucking Cowboy" Glen Campbell, whose death was announced just a few hours before the show.