Concert of the Week: Boytoy at Gramps

Miami's Best Concert of the Week: Twelve'Len at Bardot


Concert of the Week: Boytoy at Gramps

Monday, January 16, 2017 at 11:47 a.m.
By Angel Melendez
BoytoyEXPAND
Boytoy
Photo by Saara Untracht-Oakner
A “boytoy” is colloquially known as a young stud who allows himself to be the sexual plaything of a woman. Boytoy, a grungy, indie-rock trip based in Brooklyn, channels the spirit of its name by having its way with loud-as-fuck rock 'n' roll.

Founded by a pair of old friends — Saara Untracht-Oakner and Glenn Van Dyke — Boytoy released its self-titled debut EP in 2014 to great praise. Drummer Chase Noelle, the band’s third so far, joined last year while the group gigged and recorded some. This month, the all-female outfit returned with a new tour and new music, Putty 7, its most recent effort; and its first full-length LP, Grackle.

The two songs on Putty — “Want” and “Burning in Orange” — are a bit darker than Boytoy’s other songs, but they still maintain that same fuzzed-out, melodic noise that conjures up memories of '90s alternative bands such as the Breeders, the Dandy Warhols, and L7 while sneaking in a little surf rock here and there.

Boytoy's combo of ferocious guitars and two-part harmonies will be at Gramps tonight, along with a pair of righteous Florida bands: St. Petersburg's Veiny Hands and Miami's Plastic Pinks. It’s a hell of a way to start the week (or keep the weekend going).

Boytoy
9 p.m. Monday, January 16, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Tickets cost $10 at the door.

Angel Melendez
Angel Melendez is an unabashed geek and a massive music nerd who happens to write words (and occasionally take photos) for Miami New Times. A graduate of Florida Atlantic University and an accomplished failure at two other universities, Angel is a lush and an insufferable know-it-all, and has way better taste in music than you. His wealth of useless knowledge concerning bands, film, and Batman is matched only by his embarrassingly large collection of Hawaiian shirts and onesies.

Gramps
176 NW 24th St.
Miami, FL 33127

305-699-2669

www.gramps.com

