Concert of the Week: Boytoy at Gramps
|
Boytoy
Photo by Saara Untracht-Oakner
A “boytoy” is colloquially known as a young stud who allows himself to be the sexual plaything of a woman. Boytoy, a grungy, indie-rock
Founded by a pair of old friends — Saara Untracht-Oakner and Glenn Van Dyke — Boytoy released its self-titled debut EP in 2014 to great praise. Drummer Chase Noelle, the band’s third so far, joined last year while the group gigged and recorded some. This month, the all-female outfit returned with a new tour and new music, Putty 7, its most recent effort; and its first full-length LP, Grackle.
The two songs on Putty — “Want” and “Burning in Orange” — are a bit darker than Boytoy’s other songs, but they still maintain that same fuzzed-out, melodic noise that conjures up memories of '90s alternative bands such as the Breeders, the Dandy Warhols, and L7 while sneaking in a little surf rock here and there.
Boytoy's combo of ferocious guitars and two-part harmonies will be at Gramps tonight, along with a pair of righteous Florida bands: St. Petersburg's Veiny Hands and Miami's Plastic Pinks. It’s a hell of a way to start the week (or keep the weekend going).
Boytoy
9 p.m. Monday, January 16, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Tickets cost $10 at the door.
