Georgia’s My Happy Family, a Great Film About a Woman’s Liberation, Skipped Theaters for Netflix

There are few things more terrifying than being asked, “How have you lived your life?” while in the midst of living one’s life. In the new Georgian film My Happy Family, that question is asked, implicitly and explicitly, of a number of characters. The story focuses largely on one woman’s attempt to free herself of the shackles of a stultifying marriage, but a subdued sense of panic courses throughout, infecting everyone else: This is a movie about obligations, and about what-might-have-beens and what-could-still-be's. Directed by Nana Ekvtimishvili and Simon Gross — who work together as Nana & Simon and directed the lovely coming-of-age film In Bloom a couple of years ago — My Happy Family is coming out on Netflix. But don’t let its lack of a theatrical release fool you. This picture has been ringing in my mind ever since I saw it at Sundance; it may well be the best film I’ve seen this year.

It opens on 52-year-old literature teacher Manana (Ia Shugliashvili) checking out a rental apartment in a working-class corner of Tbilisi. We soon learn that she has decided to leave her husband, her two grown kids and her mom and dad — all of whom live crammed under the same roof — to go find a quiet place for herself. She needs a space where she can sit by a window, relax, read a book and eat some cake, free of the responsibilities and sacrifices of being a wife and mother and daughter. Manana refuses to explain herself to anybody, even as her decision causes shockwaves across her family and friends. She doesn’t have a lover or an ulterior motive or dreams of starting some crazy new endeavor. There was no big falling out with her husband. After living for everyone else, now, in her 50s, she wants just to be by herself.