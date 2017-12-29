The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

It's the last weekend of 2017. You know you wanna do it up right.

Friday

Hot Chip originally gained notoriety as a British indie-pop electronic band, but the members have found success as DJs both collectively and individually. They're coming to the Ground to prove it, along with Dude Skywalker, a Miami trio that has played nearly every venue that matters in this city. At the very least, all of those beats should drive some holiday-stress-relieving dance moves. 10 p.m. Friday at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-375-0001; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $30.

If you limit your hip-hop consumption to radio hits, you probably know of Talib Kweli only because he appeared on Kanye West's The College Dropout track "Get 'Em High." While West rose to meteoric and controversial fame, Kweli has been consistently releasing socially conscious solo projects and has even started his own label, Javotti Media. His eighth studio album, Radio Silence, was released in November, so do your homework before heading to this intimate show in Fort Lauderdale. 9 p.m. Friday at Cash Only, 15 West Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-299-3295; cashonlybar.com. Tickets cost $10 to $15.

The average American might doubt that musical genres as diverse as rock 'n' roll, R&B, jazz, and calypso have a common ancestor, but the Peter London Global Dance Company will prove that their origin is the same: the African drum. In Rhythmic Atlantic, you'll watch the international dance troupe unite salsa, reggae, soul, and other genres in an exploration of how African dance has been retained and transformed through various New World cultures. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $40.

If you haven't spent any time with SoundBite Magazine this year, its End of Year Bash will be your last chance to get in touch with some (mostly) local glory. Along with South Florida groups Red Light Motel, Remyz Music, and Mustard Service, the Washington, D.C.-based band the Great Fear will fire up the winter night. When you're not enjoying the funk, pop, or retro rock, you can check out the exhibit of photography by Floridians Jesse Gene Samuel and Alexis Karr, plus Pat Gilrane from New York. 7 p.m. Friday at Wynwood Cafe, 450 NW 27th St., Miami; 786-342-2987; soundbitemagazine.net. Admission costs $7.

Any movie that inspired a Beyoncé and Jay-Z couples costume is good enough for your Friday night. Coming to America stars Eddie Murphy as an African prince in search of an independent-minded bride in Queens, New York. His best friend and personal aide, played by Arsenio Hall, joins Murphy in some pre-Nutty Professor role-swapping. Even 30 years later, the barbershop scene and the Soul Glo commercials are pure gold. 7:30 p.m. Friday and 9 p.m. Saturday at Nite Owl Theater, 3930 NE Second Ave., #201, Miami; 833-648-3695; niteowltheater.com. Tickets cost $10.

Patent Pending will star as Madonna in the Celebrity Deathmatch ring. Courtesy of Celebrity Deathmatch

Saturday

Why bring the harsh, tumultuous ills of 2017 into your year-end celebrations when you can have soulful, sexy vibes to carry you into the new year? FunkFest is here to soothe the wounds of the past 12 months via music from Anthony Hamilton, Keith Sweat, 112, and Trina. The traveling R&B and hip-hop festival's South Florida edition will be hosted by Uncle Luke, so you're just as likely to get turnt as you are to get laid. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. for food and cocktails before the music starts at 5. 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, 16801 Miramar Pkwy., Miramar; funkfesttour.com. Tickets cost $55 to $200.

The Miami Hurricanes really got our hopes up at the beginning of the season, beating Notre Dame and Virginia Tech as an undefeated football team with a 10-0 record. Then the Canes decided to choke the day after Thanksgiving against the Pittsburgh Panthers. If you've been a diehard fan, maybe the loss didn't surprise you, so you'll still head out to see UM play the Wisconsin Badgers at the Orange Bowl. There's always next year. 8 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-341-4701; game.orangebowl.org. Tickets cost $100 to $290.

Ready to end the year with a drag extravaganza that might put your grandmother in the hospital? Look no further than Celebrity Deathmatch, a night of battling queens brought to you by This Free Life, a campaign that works to reduce tobacco use among LGBT youth. Shangela from RuPaul's Drag Race and Athena Dion will preside over battles between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, and others. Get there early for the one-hour open bar. 10 p.m. Saturday at the Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via tfl.events/mia.

Pitbull Amadeus McCaskill

Sunday

If you prefer the kind of New Year's Eve that bangs on deep into the next day, you might want to hit up LIV this December 31. The fantastic megaclub housed inside the storied Fontainebleau is the ideal place for someone who wants to party like a rock star (or a really fun newborn) all night. This year, rapper and singer Travis Scott will headline the big, bright, and pricey event. But if you're gonna ring in 2018 with a lot of attitude and style, might as well be in a swanky place that just spent $10 million to renovate. 9 p.m. Sunday at LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4680; livnightclub.com. Admission costs $325 to $25,000.

Wynwood is the perfect neighborhood for locals to ring in the new year. You can chug champagne cheaply, avoid the South Beach tourists, and walk from party to party. The biggest blowout will be Wynwood NYE at the giant, mixed-use space Mana Wynwood. The free event will include a complimentary beverage with RSVP, a proper countdown, and tunes by DJ Ariel Assault. He'll play the biggest bangers of 2017, so your dancing feet can wave farewell to one of the saddest recent years in American political history. Food trucks will be onsite to keep your stomach from becoming an acidic pool of sadness. Eat up, dance, and welcome a properly sweaty 2018. 8 p.m. Sunday at Mana Wynwood, 318 23 St., Miami; manawynwood.com. Admission is free to $15.

Want to class it up this New Year's Eve? Key Biscayne's iconic restaurant, the Rusty Pelican, which overlooks Biscayne Bay's impressive fireworks shows, will host Wonderland 2018. The party will take place upstairs with food, music, a premium bar, lights, dancing, and, as mentioned, the best lineup of fireworks you'll see anywhere in town — a key reason to leave the house December 31. The theme references Alice's journey in Through the Looking Glass, so fans of the weird will also enjoy this fete. 9 p.m. Sunday at the Rusty Pelican, 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne; therustypelican.com. Admission costs $39 to $79 per person.

The best part of New Year's Eve in the Magic City is arguably the fireworks displays that erupt along Biscayne Bay and Miami Beach. Your dog might disagree, so leave the pup at home, grab the kids, and hit up Bayfront Park for the largest fireworks show in the 305 during Pitbull's New Year's Revolution. You can secretly BYOC (champagne), openly tote your own lawn furniture, and enjoy the festivities and excitement that come with a spectacle that draws 150,000 people to the waterfront to blow stuff up. There will also be a VIP party with Pitbull for those interested in a Mr. Worldwide 2018. Leave the kids home with the dog if you're heading to that bash. 8 p.m. Sunday at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Admission is free.