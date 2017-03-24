Miami's Panorama Tower Officially Became Florida's Tallest Building This Week

The Four Seasons Miami is no longer the tallest building in the Sunshine State. A neighboring Magic City tower under construction has now officially claimed the title: the still-growing Panorama Tower.

Construction workers at the Brickell skyscraper have now topped off the building's 85th floor, and by the end of the day, the structure is expected to reach 843 feet. That will exceed the Four Seasons, which, at 789 feet, has held the title of Florida's tallest structure since 2003.

“Yes, it has surpassed Four Seasons Miami,” says Sydney Hirst, a spokesperson for Florida East Coast Realty (FECR), which developed the skyscraper.

By the time the $800 million building is finished in the coming months, it will soar to 868 feet. How tall is that? Its developers claim the lights of Bimini will be visible on clear nights from the high-rise's upper levels.

The largely residential tower will also include a pet daycare, a 208-room Hyatt boutique hotel, three movie theaters, electric car-charging stations, 50,000 square feet of high-end retail space, and 100,000 square feet of "medically oriented" office space.

Courtesy of Florida East Coast Realty

The tower could be topped off at a particularly difficult time for new residential properties in Miami. A recent report suggests the preconstruction condo market is already "distressed" due to oversupply.

The mixed-use building is the brainchild of local developer Tibor Hollo. Hollo’s son Jerome, who oversees projects with his father at FECR, tells New Times the development team is excited to formally open the skyscraper by the end of this year.

"We are eager to introduce Panorama to the burgeoning Brickell area,” Jerome says.

Workers above the clouds at the Panorama Tower in Brickell. Courtesy of Florida East Coast Realty

Panorama isn't the last skyscraper the Hollos plan to add to Miami's skyline. In 2019, they expect to begin construction on an even taller colossus just a few blocks north of their current heavyweight. Dubbed One Bayfront Plaza, the upcoming tower is slated to include of 532,000 square feet of "Class A" office space and will be Florida's first building to exceed 1,000 feet.

“We’ve seen Miami’s growth and transformation into a global city over the past several decades," the younger Hollo says, "and we’re constantly working to bring this city to new heights.”

