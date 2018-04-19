Medieval Times Orlando's First Queen Is Queer Feminist Burlesque Performer Eveleena Fults

Men, step aside. It’s time for women to rule. And we’re not just talking about Game of Thrones. At Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament, the themed dinner theater show in Orlando, the 34-year reign by a king is over.

Starting today in the Orlando flagship location that was founded in 1983, Queen Doña Maria Isabella will ascend to the throne. It’s too bad that this transition of leadership is only happening in a fantasy world, but maybe we can learn something in the midst of #MeToo, President Trump’s troubling treatment of women, and the epidemic of toxic masculinity that has continued to rear its ugly head.

Orlando’s new queendom will be headed by actress and performer Eveleena Fults, who started at Medieval Times 15 years ago when she auditioned for the role of a princess. Her relationship with the entertainment company runs in the family; Fults’ mother worked as one of Medieval Times' servers, referred to as “wenches” at the dinner show, when her daughter was in elementary school.