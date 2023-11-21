 Zuri Brings Mediterranean and Moroccan Cuisine to Miami | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Openings & Closings

Zuri: Mediterranean-Moroccan Fusion in Miami

A hidden riad is headed to Wynwood, bringing with it family-style dishes with a Mediterranean-Moroccan twist.
November 21, 2023
Zuri will bring a taste of Morocco to Wynwood when it opens in December 2023.
Zuri will bring a taste of Morocco to Wynwood when it opens in December 2023. Zuri photo
Share this:
An exotic riad is headed to the heart of Miami next month with the opening of a new restaurant, this one offering a unique Moroccan-inspired focus.

Zuri — founded by business partners David Sarkissov, Joaquin Coll, Florian Mattone, and Kevin Coll — is a new establishment that aims to deliver a unique taste of the Mediterranean when it opens Wednesday, December 6, in Wynwood.

"Growing up, my family and I used to [dine at] a Moroccan restaurant, and I remember this unique feeling of belonging to this place," Sarkissov says in a press release. "We feel honored to introduce authentic Moroccan hospitality to Wynwood."

To do so, the group has tapped executive chef Marlon Rambaron, who specializes in Mediterranean cuisine, to work alongside Moroccan chef Keltoum Aitkadi, who brings more than 40 years of experience cooking authentic Moroccan cuisine.

Zuri's menu will focus on a variety of family-style dishes meant to spotlight a unique Mediterranean-Moroccan fusion that celebrates the nation's vibrant spices, aromatic herbs, and a rich tapestry of cultural influences.
click to enlarge
The bar at Zuri in Wynwood
Photo by Jordan Frey
Opening dishes include zaalouk (a Moroccan eggplant salad), spicy tomato and mackerel escabeche, chicken and almond pastilla, and desserts like stuffed dates, chebakia, plum cake, and tart tatin.

The venue will include indoor and covered outdoor seating with a colorful design influenced by North African and Mediterranean décor elements, from stained glass and mashrabiya windows to plush, Moroccan-style cushions and pillows. An outdoor terrace channels a garden oasis with bamboo paneling, lush vegetation, and paper lanterns. Located in the center of the restaurant, a cozy seated bar made of marble flute imported from Morocco adds to the charm.

The restaurant will also feature a Moroccan-inspired tea and beverage program. Must-try cocktails include the "Pink Oasis," a drink that pays homage to traditional atay (Moroccan mint tea) made with vodka, pomegranate, and mint, or the "Kahua Martina," a Moroccan-inspired espresso martini that combines vodka, espresso, honey, almond, argan oil, and salt.

Zuri. 73 NW 26th St., Miami; zuri-miami.com. Wednesday through Sunday 6 to 11 p.m.; the bar stays open until 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based contributor who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She began covering food and beverage news as the entertainment editor and reporter for the Colorado Daily. Her work has also appeared in the New York Times, the New York Post, New York Moves, and her hometown newspaper, Darien Times, among others.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending

New Restaurants to Try This Week: American Social, Café Bastille, and Giorgina

Openings & Closings

New Restaurants to Try This Week: American Social, Café Bastille, and Giorgina

By Nicole Danna
Live-Fire Cooking Arrives in Aventura With Amalfi Llama

Openings & Closings

Live-Fire Cooking Arrives in Aventura With Amalfi Llama

By Jesse Scott
Miami Food and Drink Events This Week: Drinksgiving, Espresso Martinis, and Latin Cabaret

Things To Do

Miami Food and Drink Events This Week: Drinksgiving, Espresso Martinis, and Latin Cabaret

By Rachel Costa
Tâm Tâm Brings Vietnamese-Style Dining to Downtown

Restaurant Reviews

Tâm Tâm Brings Vietnamese-Style Dining to Downtown

By Theresa Kurtz
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation