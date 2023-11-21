Zuri: Mediterranean-Moroccan Fusion in Miami

An exotic riad is headed to the heart of Miami next month with the opening of a new restaurant, this one offering a unique Moroccan-inspired focus.
Zuri — founded by business partners David Sarkissov, Joaquin Coll, Florian Mattone, and Kevin Coll — is a new establishment that aims to deliver a unique taste of the Mediterranean when it opens Wednesday, December 6, in Wynwood.
"Growing up, my family and I used to [dine at] a Moroccan restaurant, and I remember this unique feeling of belonging to this place," Sarkissov says in a press release. "We feel honored to introduce authentic Moroccan hospitality to Wynwood."
To do so, the group has tapped executive chef Marlon Rambaron, who specializes in Mediterranean cuisine, to work alongside Moroccan chef Keltoum Aitkadi, who brings more than 40 years of experience cooking authentic Moroccan cuisine.
Zuri's menu will focus on a variety of family-style dishes meant to spotlight a unique Mediterranean-Moroccan fusion that celebrates the nation's vibrant spices, aromatic herbs, and a rich tapestry of cultural influences.
The venue will include indoor and covered outdoor seating with a colorful design influenced by North African and Mediterranean décor elements, from stained glass and mashrabiya windows to plush, Moroccan-style cushions and pillows. An outdoor terrace channels a garden oasis with bamboo paneling, lush vegetation, and paper lanterns. Located in the center of the restaurant, a cozy seated bar made of marble flute imported from Morocco adds to the charm.
The restaurant will also feature a Moroccan-inspired tea and beverage program. Must-try cocktails include the "Pink Oasis," a drink that pays homage to traditional atay (Moroccan mint tea) made with vodka, pomegranate, and mint, or the "Kahua Martina," a Moroccan-inspired espresso martini that combines vodka, espresso, honey, almond, argan oil, and salt.
Zuri. 73 NW 26th St., Miami; zuri-miami.com. Wednesday through Sunday 6 to 11 p.m.; the bar stays open until 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.