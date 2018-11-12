Wynwood's Ooh Raw! Hopes to "Make a Difference in People’s Lives"

If you're in the military or an active veteran, Ooh Raw! is the place to grab a bite today.

The newly open, Hawaiian-inspired poké, açaí, and juice spot in Wynwood Arcade is offering 25 percent off to all active military personnel and vets through November 12.

Plus, a dollar from every fruit bowl sold will be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project. Guests who donate will also have a chance to add a message to the Ooh Raw! Wounded Warrior Wall.

The menu at Ooh Raw! includes Instagram-ready raw fruit bowls like watermelon and pineapple stuffed with an array of fresh ingredients, plus tacos and other goodies. It was dreamed up by Guam native and executive chef Dustin Atoigue.

Ooh Raw! founder Michael Cerda came up with the concept after doing premed fieldwork with the homeless population in Southern California.

"As I interviewed and got to know homeless individuals in San Diego, I noticed many were U.S. veterans that served our country and suffered from an injury or mental illness due to their time serving in the military. Many never recovered or received the resources needed to survive when they returned to their homeland," he explains.

"When I came up with Ooh Raw! in August 2015, not only did I want to provide fresh, healthy, and authentic food options that could help reduce obesity in our country, but I wanted to start a concept that would allow everyone an opportunity to make a difference in people’s lives every day."

Items include the likes of the Pineapple Express bowl with raw, organic Brazilian açaí blended with pineapple and coconut water, vegan gluten-free granola, bananas, strawberries, kiwi, more pineapple, coconut flakes, and honey ($12.95); the Ipanema bowl with raw, organic Brazilian açaí blended with bananas and coconut water, vegan gluten-free granola, mango, kiwi, strawberries, blueberries, coconut flakes, and honey ($12.95); and the Funky Monkey smoothie with almond milk, banana, peanut butter, and Isopure protein ($8.95).

The healthy eatery is also planning to donate a percentage of its sales and all tips to the Wounded Warrior Project — and on regular days veterans/military members get 10 percent off.

Ooh Raw! 50 NW 23rd St., Ste. 108, Miami; 786-238-7700; oohraw.com.