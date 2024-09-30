Modern Italian Spot from London to Open in Wynwood with Live Music

London's Sparrow Italia, a contemporary Italian restaurant that features elevated Italian and Mediterranean-inspired dishes, cool cocktails, and live music, will open on Tuesday, October 1, in Wynwood.
Founded by Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha of the international hospitality group Noble 33, the modern Italian spot will open in a brand new space at 255 NW 25th St. with a modern atmosphere and menu. At its original location in Mayfair, London, the restaurant is known to be frequented by celebrities including Alicia Keys, Adele, Serena Williams, Gary Barlow, Elon Musk, Cameron Diaz, Adam Sandler, Allison Janney, Patrick Mahomes, and Novak Djokovic. Therefore, expect this new spot to draw in a similar crowd in Miami.
The Menu at Sparrow Italia: a Modern Take on an Italian SteakhouseHelmed by Noble 33's corporate executive chef Martin Heierling, Sparrow Italia's menu draws inspiration from Italy and the Mediterranean.
If you're wondering about the name, it pays tribute to Italy’s national bird, symbolizing joy, simplicity, and freedom of the soul. Therefore, in tune with this, the flavors "transcend eras and oceans with innovative and elegant ingredients and preparations."
The menu includes a chilled and raw selection, with highlights being the Wagyu carpaccio with pickled mushrooms, Parmigiano, pine nuts, umami aioli, and shaved black truffles; and the Oscietra caviar with traditional accoutrements such as minced onion, chopped egg yolk, crème fraîche, and an Italian polenta pancake. For those craving pasta, the pasta dishes here are made of high-quality wheat and stone-ground flour imported from Italy. The truffle cacio e pepe tagliatelle, with toasted cracked pepper, Parmigiano, and black truffle, tossed in a pecorino wheel, aims to hit the spot. Another standout pasta dish is the bone marrow cappelletti, consisting of braised beef cheeks, roasted bone marrow, horseradish, and Barolo reduction.
The "Butcher’s Reserve and Seafood & Poultry" section of the menu features several single-source cuts, such as a 34-ounce prime Fiorentina from Aberdeen, South Dakota. For those craving surf and turf, they may order the "Whole Lobster Oreganata" coated in a panko-parmesan mixture, garlic, parsley, and lemon. As for desserts, they range from the "Sparrow Hazelnut Rocher" made with crisp feuilletine, toasted hazelnut, and Nutella cream to the "Amalfi Lemon Delight" made with lemon cream, lemon sponge cake, lemon, and mint filling.
The Bar at Sparrow Italia: a Pizza and Cocktail DelightAvailable exclusively at Sparrow Italia’s bar will be a pizza-by-the-slice menu, featuring numerous gourmet variations ranging from the savory pollo alla vodka made with vodka marinara, buffalo mozzarella, chicken Milanese, fresh basil, pesto, and Calabrian chili to the sweet and hot "Dolce e Piccante" made with arrabbiata, fresh burrata, basil, and truffle honey. Additional highlights include the "Cibo di Coniglio" pizza made with jalapeño, sautéed onion, and sun-dried tomato, and the "Carnivoré" topped with ground Wagyu, Pomodoro, mozzarella, wagyu salami, and Wagyu pepperoni.
Sparrow Italia's cocktail menu features fresh, seasonal ingredients and inventive concoctions. Guests can expect inventive cocktails, classic favorites, and a variety of spritzes and negronis.
The wine list focuses on Italian-American selections and features growers who utilize responsible farming practices from the high-altitude region of Alto-Adige to the island of Sicily.
Noble 33 plans to open three other restaurants this fall in Miami Beach, Wynwood, and Brickell, in addition to Sparrow Italia. Reservations can be made online via sevenrooms.com.
Sparrow Italia Miami. 255 NW 25th St.; sparrowitalia.com. Open Tuesday through Thursday 6 to 11 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to midnight. Closed Sunday through Monday.