Owner of Cafeina to Open Jungle-Themed Cocktail Lounge in Wynwood

click to enlarge Selvatico embodies the essence of a verdant sanctuary. Selvatico photo

click to enlarge Selvatico's cocktail menu is a journey through exotic flavors and inventive pairings. Selvatico photo

Selvatico Craft Cocktail Menu Sneak Peek:

Wynwood is about to experience the return of one of its most tropical-looking lounges yet.Founded by Wynwood pioneer Ivette Naranjo of the area's former groundbreaking lounge and event venue, Cafeina , Selvatico promises to offer a "jungle-like retreat amid the urban landscape of Wynwood."With a mixture of greenery, jungle-inspired decor, and a sophisticated cocktail menu, the lounge aims to become a go-to spot for craft cocktails when it opens on Saturday, July 13, at 299 NW 23rd St. The lounge will welcome guests Thursday through Saturday from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. and Sundays from 4 p.m. to midnight.The creative mind behind the lounge, Ivette Naranjo, was a pioneer on Wynwood's nightlife scene: When it opened almost 15 years ago, Cafeina boasted the first full liquor license granted in Wynwood. In 2011, during the establishment's first anniversary, Naranjo received a proclamation in her honor from then-Miami Beach Vice Mayor Michael Góngora for pioneering Wynwood’s "SoHo reincarnation."Najanjo's new lounge was designed in collaboration with renowned interior designer Natasha Tellini Vontobel to embody the essence of a verdant sanctuary. The idea is for Selvatico to be the perfect escape to unwind after a long day or the go-to spot for anyone looking for a stylish night out in Wynwood. The space features warm earth tones and deep greens, creating a serene and organic modern atmosphere. There are both indoor and outdoor areas with plenty of seating surrounded by the greenery.Selvatico's cocktail menu is a journey through exotic flavors and inventive pairings. Each drink is meticulously crafted to complement the venue's jungle theme, offering patrons a taste of adventure curated in every sip. Highlights from the menu include:Añejo tequila, Licor 43, egg whites (substitute fee foam), blackberry syrup, Pomelo, and pear juiceCachaça, fresh lychee, basil leaves, and fresh lime juice with a sugar rimZacapa Rum, Pistachio Monin, mint leaves, and lime juice