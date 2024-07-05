Owner of Cafeina to Open Jungle-Themed Cocktail Lounge in Wynwood

Founded by Wynwood pioneer Ivette Naranjo of the area's former groundbreaking lounge and event venue, Cafeina, Selvatico promises to offer a "jungle-like retreat amid the urban landscape of Wynwood."
With a mixture of greenery, jungle-inspired decor, and a sophisticated cocktail menu, the lounge aims to become a go-to spot for craft cocktails when it opens on Saturday, July 13, at 299 NW 23rd St. The lounge will welcome guests Thursday through Saturday from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. and Sundays from 4 p.m. to midnight.
Najanjo's new lounge was designed in collaboration with renowned interior designer Natasha Tellini Vontobel to embody the essence of a verdant sanctuary. The idea is for Selvatico to be the perfect escape to unwind after a long day or the go-to spot for anyone looking for a stylish night out in Wynwood. The space features warm earth tones and deep greens, creating a serene and organic modern atmosphere. There are both indoor and outdoor areas with plenty of seating surrounded by the greenery.
Selvatico Craft Cocktail Menu Sneak Peek:Selvatico's cocktail menu is a journey through exotic flavors and inventive pairings. Each drink is meticulously crafted to complement the venue's jungle theme, offering patrons a taste of adventure curated in every sip. Highlights from the menu include:
Tango with the Tiger: Añejo tequila, Licor 43, egg whites (substitute fee foam), blackberry syrup, Pomelo, and pear juice
Basil Bunny: Cachaça, fresh lychee, basil leaves, and fresh lime juice with a sugar rim
Tamandua: Zacapa Rum, Pistachio Monin, mint leaves, and lime juice
Selvatico. 299 NW 23rd St., Miami; instagram.com/selvaticowynwood. Opening Saturday, July 13. Thursday through Saturday 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. and Sunday 4 p.m. to midnight.