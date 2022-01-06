Support Us

World of Beer Returns to Miami UPDATED

January 6, 2022 9:00AM

World of Beer will open three new South Florida locations this year, including two in Miami-Dade.
World of Beer will open three new South Florida locations this year, including two in Miami-Dade. Photo courtesy of World of Beer
Update published January 6: In a call to New Times, World of Beer (WOB) president and CEO, Paul Avery, announced that the company is also undergoing lease negotiations for an additional location in Fort Lauderdale's Las Olas neighborhood.

“We were fortunate as a company to have momentum post-Covid, putting us back into a growth mode,” Avery tells New Times. “Part of our growth is leveraging the market in South Florida, which is experiencing a very pro-business environment. We see this area as a prime region for growing WOB with company-owners and operated stores rather than franchise models we had in the past," he added.

The original story is below.

World of Beer (WOB), the craft beer bar and restaurant known for its massive selection of beer on draft and by the bottle or can, is making a return to South Florida with several new restaurant openings on the horizon.

The company's president and CEO, Paul Avery, recently announced his first move to grow the brand, targeting the Miami market with two new locations in Doral and Miramar, followed by a third in Royal Palm Beach.

The new World of Beer restaurant will join the company’s one remaining South Florida location in Coconut Creek, which opened in 2010.

Founded in 2007, World of Beer was created by two Tampa natives who wanted to create a welcoming space to explore craft beer. Today, the company has grown into a global franchise with about 50 locations in the United States and a couple in China.

Though it's one of the original purveyors of the craft beer bar experience, World of Beer's new expansion marks a return for the brand to the Miami-Dade County market. At one time, three World of Beer restaurants were scattered across the county: in Town & Country, Midtown Miami, and Dadeland. All shut down in 2017.


World of Beer Bar & Kitchens are known for their large and varied collection of more than 300 beers, many housed in the bar's glass-front, floor-to-ceiling coolers. Another 40 or so rotating taps offer guests a selection of both local and international beers on draft.

World of Beer serves lunch and dinner daily, offering a menu of modern and signature items meant to pair with a number of the featured beers.

According to the company's website, the new location at 8700 NW 35th St. in the Doral Square Shopping Center will open January 25, while the one at 11225 Miramar Pkwy. in the newly developed Miramar Park Place is scheduled to make its debut February 1. Both restaurants will include sprawling, pet-friendly outdoor patio spaces. The Royal Palm Beach location is slated to open by the end of this year.
