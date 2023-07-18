Whiskies of the World Returns to South Florida With 200 Whiskeys for the Tasting

One of the largest whiskey-tasting events in the U.S. returns to South Florida this week. More than 200 different whiskeys will be available to sample during the upcoming Whiskies of the World in South Florida, which takes place on Saturday, July 22, at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach.
"This year we have more brands, more expressions, and more master classes than ever before," Olga Rodriguez Santini, associate director of partnerships for Agency 21, which owns and operates Whiskies of the World, tells New Times. "The show has undergone a huge rebranding and facelift, not only aesthetically, but also shining a light on smaller and local distilleries."
Whiskies of the World has roots in San Francisco and has been a touring staple throughout the United States for more than 20 years. Besides South Florida, the tour stops in Dallas, Boston, San Francisco, Atlanta, Chicago, and other major cities.
The idea behind the event is simple: to bring the nation's top whiskey makers together to help consumers expand their knowledge and find their new favorite dram.
Dozens of brands will take part in the event; well-known participants include Angels Envy, Buffalo Trace, Elijah Craig Bourbon, Heaven's Door, and Laws Whiskey House. A complete list of 2023 brands can be found on the Whiskies of the World website.
General admission tickets are priced at $125 per person and include nearly four hours of unlimited whiskey tastings and light bites like candied bacon, caprese on a stick, beef tenderloin flatbread, pigs in a blanket, and stations with sliders and charcuterie. For $175 per person, a VIP ticket grants exclusive pours and access to the event 45 minutes before it opens to the general public.
A ticket also entitles you to participate in one of the master classes taking place during the event. The 30-minute sessions accommodate a maximum of 50 attendees and require a $10 deposit to reserve a spot. South Florida classes include a cigar-pairing session with Uncle Nearest and Rocky Patel Premium Cigars, an exposé on rye whiskey with Catoctin Creek Distilling Company, and an exploration of the Widow Jane brand.
"The master classes are an opportunity to have an open conversation with distillers, brand owners, and the people that create the various products," says Santini. "For whiskey lovers, there is nothing quite like this type of experience — and nothing quite like this event."
Whiskies of the World. 6:45 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; whiskiesoftheworld.com. Tickets cost $125 to $175 via the event website.