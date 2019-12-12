Where to Get Bottles of Coquito in Miami

The holiday season is here, and Miami celebrates it with coquito. Sometimes called Puerto Rican eggnog, the recipe varies by household, but traditionally it's made with coconut cream, condensed milk, vanilla, cinnamon, and a healthy helping of rum.

Though no Puerto Rican holiday gathering is complete without a few bottles of this delightfully sweet beverage, Miami has adopted it as its own.

Coquito is a traditional gift, and some people save glass bottles for months to package the creamy libation as presents. In Miami-Dade, you can find coquito at restaurants, bakeries, and bars. Here are some of the best places to buy it:

Chefs on the Run. Chefs on the Run offers a traditional coquito containing cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves-spiced rum, and a special liquor ($20) and a peanut butter variety that blends creamy peanut butter, various sugars, coconut milk, cream of coconut, coconut rum, spiced rum, and a finishing touch of cardamom ($25). Send a message on Instagram — @chefsontherun — to claim your bottle for pickup at the restaurant. 10 E. Mowry Dr., Homestead; 305- 245-0085; chefsontherunhomestead.com.

Coquito el Cid. Jacqueline Cid is a Puerto Rican coquito maker who specializes in exotic versions. This Miami Lakes-based operation offers various flavors daily, so call to see what's in stock. Flavors might include guava, pistachio, almond, Nutella, dulce de leche, coffee, and brandy. A bottle of original coquito costs $23, and exotic flavors run $25. Coquito el Cid makes the beverage year-round and delivers throughout Miami-Dade. Call 305-302-2470 or email coquitoelcid@gmail.com to place an order.

Coquito Trigo. This creamy liqueur is made with one-year-old rum from Puerto Rico, sweetened condensed milk, coconut cream, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. It's probably the most convenient way to get your hands on some coquito, and for $16.99 a bottle, it makes a great gift for nearly anyone on your list. Available at Jensen's locations throughout Miami; jensensliquors.com.

Koh-Kee-Toh. This phonetically spelled drink is available in traditional and fun flavors such as guava, Nutella, and pumpkin spice. There's also a vegan version. Bottles cost $25 for 750 ml and $15 for 350 ml. Order at kohkeetoh.com, and allow 24 to 38 hours for the delivery or pickup in Miami Springs. kohkeetoh.com.

La Cocina. This Hialeah hot spot sells coquito by the shot ($5), and the bottle ($20) through the holidays. Small mason jars of coquito make the perfect stocking stuffer at $15 each. 1000 E. 16th St., Hialeah; lacocinahialeah.com.

La Placita. Chef Jose Mendin is selling coquito at his MiMo restaurant for $20 a bottle. Guests can call the restaurant to order or email carlos@foodcommagroup.com. 6789 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-400-8173; pubbellyglobal.com.

Roho Kitchen. Jorge Montes offers coquito for $25 for a 750 ml bottle from his Davie kitchen. while you're there, sign up for a cooking class or purchase one as a gift. 8338 W. State Rd. 84, Davie; 954-200-2895; rohokitchen.com.

T’antay. This bake shop's coquito infuses rum with Madagascar vanilla beans, cinnamon, coconut milk, and coconut cream for a dairy-free coquito. The drink is available for pickup or delivery in eight ounces ($12.50) and 16 ounces ($20). Order online or email tantaymiami@gmail.com. 1900 SW Eighth St., Miami; tantaymiami.com. Pickup Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

TIti's Coquito. This locally made coquito costs $25 for a one-liter bottle ($13 for a mini size), but splurge on the Nutella variety for $30 ($16 for a mini). Order through Instagram @Titiscoquito or call 305-879-8138 for delivery in Miami-Dade. A delivery fee of $8 will be charged.