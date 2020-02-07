 


Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Crabcakes and drag queens for brunch.EXPAND
Crabcakes and drag queens for brunch.
Photo courtesy of Seawell Fish N' Oyster

Seawell Fish N' Oyster Launches Weekly Sunday Drag Brunch

Clarissa Buch | February 7, 2020 | 9:30am
AA

There's more to be had than New England cheddar biscuits and bottomless mimosas at Seawell Fish N' Oyster's new brunch, which launches Sunday, February 8.

The seafood restaurant, located inside Kimpton Angler's Hotel in South Beach, will incorporate weekly drag performances into its Sunday lineup, hosted by some of South Florida's most popular drag stars.

Kicking off this Sunday, drag star and makeup artist Miss Noel Leon will host the first installment with three others set to perform. Further details are not yet available.

As for the food, executive chef Julian Garriga is behind the restaurant's brunch menu ($6 to $27), which includes a range of seafood-centric starters alongside "early brunch" and "late brunch" plates.

Egg n' sausage royaleEXPAND
Egg n' sausage royale
Photo courtesy of Seawell Fish N' Oyster

Appetizer highlights include smoked fish dip, shrimp with warm butter, and platters of oysters. Among the "early brunch" offerings, expect cinnamon roll French toast with maple toffee, smoked salmon eggs Benedict, and the Egg n’ Sausage Royale topped with cheddar, caramelized onions, and pickles on a fresh bun.

The "late brunch" items can be compared to what one would expect on a lunch or dinner menu. Highlights include fish 'n' chips, fried chicken, lobster rolls, and the Seawell burger garnished with cheddar, caramelized onions, and Marie Rose sauce.

Both the early and late brunch items are available throughout service, which ends at 3 p.m. In addition, the restaurant offers a $20 bottomless mimosa special.

Besides Seawell Fish N' Oyster, a handful of other restaurants offer drag brunches, including Palace Bar and Señor Frogs in Miami Beach and R House in Wynwood.

Seawell Fish N' Oyster. 660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-594-5820; seawellmiami.com. Drag brunch on Sundays 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

